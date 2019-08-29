Jamaica Tourist Board Services Aces at Citi Taste of Tennis New York

NEW YORK – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) showcased the soul of the island at the 20th annual Citi Taste of Tennis event held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The annual event, which is a precursor to the start of the highly anticipated US Open Tennis Championships, brings together the world’s best tennis players and presents signature cuisines from the city’s leading chefs.

The JTB partnered with Walkerswood Caribbean Foods and Appleton Estate Rum, offering guests mouthwatering treats and refreshing cocktails. Jamaican chef Wenford P. Simpson dished out pulled jerk chicken tacos with pico de gallo and tomato, and roasted corn bruschetta with a guava balsamic vinaigrette that kept patrons flocking to the JTB’s booth all night.

Additionally, the JTB collaborated with VP Records, the world’s largest reggae music company, to open the night with a distinctly Jamaican vibe.

VP Records recording artist, Jamaican, Naomi Cowan mesmerized the audience with her guitar and soulful voice, showcasing why she’s one of Caribbean music’s top rising stars.

The evening’s festivities included, for the first time, a cooking competition between Serena and Venus Williams.

Using the format of the popular Food Network show, Iron Chef, the Williams sisters were given a basket of food from which they were to prepare a dish in 15 minutes. Attendees looked on as they chopped their way to the final dish.

The JTB’s sponsorship of the Citi Taste of Tennis, is part of the organization’s ongoing marketing objective of using high profile events to showcase Destination Jamaica to potential travelers.