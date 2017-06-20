Jamaica Tourist Board Named Canada’s Favourite Tourist Board

Jamaica Tourist Board Canada team awarded best in the business by Canadian travel agents for twelfth year

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The votes have been tallied, and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has again been named “Favourite Tourist Board in Canada” by Canadian travel agents in Baxter Travel Media’s annual Agents’ Choice Awards.

This is the twelfth consecutive year that the JTB Canada team has received this honour.

In his thank you letter to Canadian agents, Paul Pennicook, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, thanked agents for again voting for the Jamaica Tourist Board and added: “This award is a testament to how hard everyone is working as a team to deliver an exceptional product. We have a great team in place who offer outstanding service to travel agents, who in turn offer an unforgettable Jamaica experience to their clients.”

“It is such an honour to receive this award for the twelfth consecutive year,” said Philip Rose, Regional Director for the Jamaica Tourist Board in Canada. “Travel agents are one of our most important partners. In fact, in 2016 we saw 54% of Canadians book their Jamaica trip through an agent. The JTB Canada team regularly works and meets with Canadian travel agents, providing them with the tools they need, product updates, and hosting them on familiarization tours on the island so they can best sell Destination Jamaica.”

Baxter Travel Media are the publishers of Canadian Travel Press and Travel Courier, two of the top travel trade publications in Canada. The Baxter Travel Media Awards are the largest travel agent survey of its kind in Canada, with more than 5,500 agents voting in various categories.