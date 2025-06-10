Jamaica Tourist Board Hosts 70th Anniversary Celebration in NYC

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) hosted a dynamic celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on June 4. The event marked its milestone 70th anniversary. The evening brought together key figures in Caribbean tourism, travel partners, and cultural icons. They gathered to reflect on Jamaica’s legacy as a leading Caribbean travel destination. In addition, they shared a bold vision for the future.

“As we celebrate 70 years of sharing Jamaica with the world, we reflect on our journey of growth and success,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “This anniversary is not just about looking back – It’s about setting the stage for an even brighter future. Through the ’70 Days of Jamaica Love’ promotion, we invite travelers to rediscover the soul of Jamaica, where every visit promises a new adventure, new memories, and a deeper connection to our culture and people.”

Special Guests

Joining team members from the Jamaica Tourist Board, including the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Donovan White, the Director of Tourism, and Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, were Caribbean leaders Alsion Wilson Roach, Consul General of Jamaica, New York; Hon. Marsha Tamika Henderson, Minister of Tourism, St. Kitts; Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill, Minister of Tourism, Barbados, and Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism of the Caribbean Tourism Organization; Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Zhavargo Jolly, Minister of Tourism, Turks and Caicos; Valérie Damaseau, Commissioner of Tourism and Culture, Saint-Martin; Dean Fenton, the U.S. Director for the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority; and Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO).

70 Days of Jamaica Love

In his welcome remarks, Minister Bartlett reflected on the achievements of the past seven decades. He unveiled an exciting new promotion, “70 Days of Jamaica Love”, developed to give thanks and invite visitors to experience the vibe that can only be found in Jamaica. The limited-time deal, available for bookings made between June 4 and August 12, 2025, offers 70 days of savings on accommodations, attractions, and more across the island. Travel is valid through April 30, 2026.

“As we reflect on 70 years of progress, we reaffirm our mission to showcase Jamaica’s culture, creativity, and unmatched hospitality to the world,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “This is more than a milestone – it’s a celebration of our legacy and a leap toward the future.”

The New York event is part of a year-long 70th anniversary campaign that includes island-wide activations, a commemorative documentary, and a digital exhibition tracing the JTB’s history from its founding in 1955 to today.