Jamaica Tourist Board Hosting Reggae Girlz World Cup Watch Party

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaica Tourist Board will host a series of Reggae Girlz World Cup Watch Parties on Sunday, June 9th 9:30am in several cities across the United States and Canada.

Admission is free with light refreshments being served.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway on Friday, June 7, 2019 in France and the Reggae Girlz will take on Brazil on June 9 in Grenoble. It’s Reggae vs Samba.

Reggae Girlz Watch Party  Locations
  • Pembroke Pines /Fort Lauderdale, FL

Grand Cafe – 12389 Pembroke Road – Pembroke Pines

  • Brooklyn, NY

Milk River Restaurant 960 Atlantic Ave. Brooklyn

  • Windsor Mill /Baltimore, Maryland

Island Quizine 8128 Liberty Road – Windsor Mill

  • Toronto, Canada

Jamaican Canadian Association  995 Arrow Road – Hall 3

