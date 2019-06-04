SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaica Tourist Board will host a series of Reggae Girlz World Cup Watch Parties on Sunday, June 9th 9:30am in several cities across the United States and Canada.

Admission is free with light refreshments being served.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway on Friday, June 7, 2019 in France and the Reggae Girlz will take on Brazil on June 9 in Grenoble. It’s Reggae vs Samba.

Reggae Girlz Watch Party Locations

Pembroke Pines /Fort Lauderdale, FL

Grand Cafe – 12389 Pembroke Road – Pembroke Pines

Brooklyn, NY

Milk River Restaurant 960 Atlantic Ave. Brooklyn

Windsor Mill /Baltimore, Maryland

Island Quizine 8128 Liberty Road – Windsor Mill

Toronto, Canada

Jamaican Canadian Association 995 Arrow Road – Hall 3