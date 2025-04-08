Jamaica Tourist Board Holds Marketing Blitz in New York

NEW YORK – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, along with Director of Tourism, Donovan White and other representatives from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), departed the island yesterday (April 6) to execute a strategic three-day marketing blitz in New York City, aimed at bolstering Jamaica’s tourism presence in the United States.

The marketing mission, which kicks off today, April 7, is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen relationships with industry partners and bolster forward bookings for the upcoming summer season. This marketing blitz also comes as the Jamaica Tourist Board celebrates its 70th anniversary, marking seven decades of promoting Jamaica as a premier global destination.

New York – Jamaica

Minister Bartlett emphasised the significance of direct engagement with the US market, Jamaica’s most important source of visitors, noting, “New York City remains a key pillar in our tourism strategy, and it is vital that we continue to maintain strong, on-the-ground relationships with both trade and media stakeholders in that area. This marketing blitz provides us with the opportunity to not only showcase Jamaica’s unique offerings but also to reinforce our position as a top destination for American travellers.”

Marketing Blitz Agenda

– Public Relations Partner Update Meeting

The three-day campaign includes a series of targeted activities aimed at both trade and consumer audiences. The first day’s agenda features a Public Relations Partner Update Meeting followed by consumer media one-on-one desk engagements, which will provide the Minister and the team with valuable opportunities to share Jamaica’s exciting tourism developments. Additionally, Minister Bartlett is slated to participate in an interview on Good Night New York, a prominent local programme that attracts a wide audience.

– Media Roundtable Luncheon

On Tuesday, April 8, the team will host a trade media roundtable luncheon, further engaging with key influencers in the travel sector.

One-on-one sessions with consumer media will also be conducted, providing a more intimate setting for discussing Jamaica’s diverse tourism offerings, from sports tourism to heritage, and adventure.

– Fireside Chat and Reception

The final day of the blitz will feature a Fireside Chat and reception at New York University (NYU), offering attendees a platform for deeper engagement with industry leaders, academics, and influential media representatives.

“This marketing blitz is crucial to strengthening our forward bookings, particularly as we look ahead to the summer season. The recent success of local sports tourism events has generated a significant boost in visitor interest, and we remain committed to securing sustained growth for our tourism sector,” Mr. White expressed.

Minister Bartlett is scheduled to return to Jamaica on Thursday, April 10, 2025.