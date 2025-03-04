Jamaica Tourist Board Grows U.S. Team With New Appointees

MIAMI – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new Business Development Officers to its U.S. team, covering the Northeast, Western and Mid-Western regions, respectively. These new appointments will further strengthen JTB’s market position in key U.S. markets, driving new growth across the country.

Business Development Officer, Northeast

Ricardo Henry has been appointed to the role of Business Development Officer, Northeast, for the JTB. Based in Baltimore, MD, he covers Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. Henry previously served as a dedicated Promotions & Events Officer at the JTB headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica.

Business Development Officer, West

Ray Lee has been appointed to the role of Business Development Officer, West, for the JTB. Based in Dallas, Texas, his coverage extends across New Mexico, Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma. Lee previously served as a Business Development Officer on behalf of Sandals Resorts.

Business Development Officer, Mid-West

O’Neil Walters has been appointed to the role of Business Development Officer, Mid-West. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, he covers Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Walters previously served as the Senior Director of Global Marketing at the Dale Caldwell Foundation.