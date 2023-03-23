Jamaica Tourist Board’s Deputy Director of Tourism Donnie Dawson to Retire

SOUTH FLORIDA – With warmest wishes and the deepest gratitude for his many years of dedicated service to the organization, the Jamaica Tourist Board has announced that it will be bidding farewell to its Deputy Director of Tourism, Americas, Mr. Donnie Dawson, who will be retiring as of March 31, 2023.

“Jamaica is deeply indebted to Donnie Dawson for his decades of service to develop and promote tourism to the island,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “He has been a steadfast ambassador throughout the years, dedicated to helping Jamaica become one of the world’s leading tourism destinations. We are truly grateful to him for everything he has accomplished and wish him a very happy retirement.”

Expanded Satellite Offices

Mr. Dawson joined the Jamaica Tourist Board at its Kingston Headquarters as a Sales Representative in 1975. After a brief employment with Jamaica Resort Hotels, he rejoined the Tourist Board in California in 1982 and was tasked with expanding what was then a satellite office into a full-service regional operation covering thirteen States. In 2003, Mr. Dawson was appointed Deputy Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board with location in the Board’s Miami office, further serving two times as interim Director of Tourism.

“We are truly saddened to see Donnie go, as he has been a respected colleague and an invaluable leader to the Board over the many years he has worked with us and whose passion and drive helped make our tourism industry what it is today,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “However, we wish him only the best as he leaves his storied career to pursue life beyond it and we will absolutely remain in touch. Donnie will indeed be missed!”

A face well known and respected by tourism professionals in the Caribbean and globally, Mr. Dawson earned himself the nickname of “Mr. Airlift” among colleagues due to his ongoing work with airlines to provide service to Jamaica. He is also credited with helping to develop the destination’s strong relationship with travel professionals and the Jamaica Travel Specialist program to educate agents about the island’s tourism product offerings.