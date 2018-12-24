By December 24, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Jamaica Tourist Board Celebrates Top Travel Agents

Top Travel Agents Celebrated at Annual White Affair Gala In Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) for the seventh consecutive year rewarded its top selling Jamaica Travel Specialists with a three-night getaway at Jamaica’s newest property, Excellence Oyster Bay.

The getaway which included tours, world-class dining and shopping, culminated with  the “All White Affair” gala that recognized the top performing agents from across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Anthony Tucker of All Inclusive Outlet in Georgetown, KY who emerged the top booker this year, received his special award from Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. He booked a total of 22,456 room nights while the 50th ranked agent, also came in strong with a total of 11,112 room nights.

Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White and Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett pose with 2018 top booker Anthony Tucker. Also sharing the occasion: Deputy Director of Tourism, Donnie Dawson and Business Development Officer, Sean Pierre-Webster.

In his remarks, Minister Bartlett thanked the agents for their commitment in selling Jamaica. The top 50 agents booked 164,145 room nights, collectively for the year. He noted that the destination has secured 89,000 new airline seats from the United States this winter, adding that 2019 is shaping to be another great year for Jamaica with work set to begin on some 6,000 new rooms.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmond Bartlett speaking at the 7th Annual White Affair Gala.

Jamaica’s A One Love Rewards Program serves as a dedicated training platform for the travel agent community to become certified experts on the destination.

The program guides agents through vibrant, picturesque online pages that provide insider knowledge about the island. It also takes the travel agent community into the heart of the destination showcasing the island’s rich history.

In addition to learning about the island, travel agents earn valuable rewards points when they record their bookings  here.

Jamaica’s tourism executives pose for a group photo with the Top 50 travel specialists

