Jamaica Tourist Board Celebrates Top Travel Agents

Top Travel Agents Celebrated at Annual White Affair Gala In Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) for the seventh consecutive year rewarded its top selling Jamaica Travel Specialists with a three-night getaway at Jamaica’s newest property, Excellence Oyster Bay.

The getaway which included tours, world-class dining and shopping, culminated with the “All White Affair” gala that recognized the top performing agents from across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Anthony Tucker of All Inclusive Outlet in Georgetown, KY who emerged the top booker this year, received his special award from Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. He booked a total of 22,456 room nights while the 50th ranked agent, also came in strong with a total of 11,112 room nights.

In his remarks, Minister Bartlett thanked the agents for their commitment in selling Jamaica. The top 50 agents booked 164,145 room nights, collectively for the year. He noted that the destination has secured 89,000 new airline seats from the United States this winter, adding that 2019 is shaping to be another great year for Jamaica with work set to begin on some 6,000 new rooms.

Jamaica’s A One Love Rewards Program serves as a dedicated training platform for the travel agent community to become certified experts on the destination.

The program guides agents through vibrant, picturesque online pages that provide insider knowledge about the island. It also takes the travel agent community into the heart of the destination showcasing the island’s rich history.

In addition to learning about the island, travel agents earn valuable rewards points when they record their bookings here.