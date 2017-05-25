Jamaica Tourist Board Appoints John Woolcook Manager of Groups and Conventions

MIAMI – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has announced the appointment of John Woolcock as Manager, Groups and Conventions, in the JTB’s Regional Office, Miami.

“I am eager to take on the responsibilities of this new role and look forward to helping the destination grow its market share in groups and conventions,” said Woolcock. “With our award-winning Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, combined with our wide array of accommodations and attractions, I believe Jamaica provides a great option for meeting and incentive planners looking for an ideal Caribbean venue.”

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Woolcock held the post of District Sales Manager (DSM) with responsibility for the west and the southeast USA for over 4 years, this included Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Mr. Woolcock is a seasoned sales and marketing professional, with over thirty-one (31) years of intimate experience in promoting destination Jamaica through the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Mr. Woolcock also served the JTB as Business Development Officer (formerly titled Marketing Representative) for the northeast USA based in Boston, Sales Representative and Senior Sales Representative based in Montego Bay, Jamaica.