Jamaica’s Tourism Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Melissa

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, departed the island for Miami, Florida. There, he will undertake a robust series of high-level engagements designed to reinforce international confidence in Destination Jamaica. This is as the country advances its tourism recovery and prepares for the 2025/26 winter tourist season.

Ahead of his departure, the tourism minister explained that Miami is one of Jamaica’s most important airline connection hubs. It is also a major source market gateway. Thus, it provides the ideal platform to deliver direct updates to media, business partners, diaspora stakeholders, and regional policymakers on Jamaica’s readiness and resilience following Hurricane Melissa.

Jamaica’s Strong Rebound

Reflecting on the significance of this mission, Minister Bartlett emphasised Jamaica’s strong rebound: “Jamaica is recovering with tremendous momentum. Across Ocho Rios, Negril, Montego Bay, Port Antonio and Kingston, we are seeing properties come back online, attractions reopening, and workers returning to their duties with remarkable dedication. Our people are eager to resume full operations, and this visit to Miami allows us to reassure the global market that Jamaica is safe, ready, and open for business.”

Scheduled Appearances

Minister Bartlett’s visit will feature a full day of marketing, media, and business activities spearheaded by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

His schedule begins on December 4 with a taped appearance on WSFL-TV’s “Inside South Florida,” where he will provide viewers with detailed insights on Jamaica’s recovery progress, the reopening of hotels and attractions across Ocho Rios, Negril, Montego Bay, Port Antonio, and Kingston, and the measures being implemented to ensure a safe and seamless visitor experience.

The tourism minister will then participate in a strategic business meeting with Airbnb representatives. Senior JTB officials, including Donovan White, Director of Tourism and Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, will also be present.

Later in the afternoon, Minister Bartlett will join members of the South Florida Caribbean Diaspora press at the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in Plantation, Florida, for a targeted media engagement.

Outlets such as South Florida Caribbean News, Caribbean National Weekly, Voice of the Caribbean, WAVS 1170 Radio, and Jamaicans.com will receive real-time briefings. These will be on the country’s recovery efforts, community restoration, workforce mobilisation, and the timeline for the full return of tourism operations.

To finish the day’s events, Minister Bartlett will meet with Vinod Sreeharsha. He is a Business and Tourism Trends Reporter at the Miami Herald.

Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s (CTO) Special Purpose Meeting

On Friday, December 5, Minister Bartlett will go to the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s Special Meeting. This meeting is for the Council of Ministers and Commissioners. It will take place at the Loews Hotel in Coral Gables.

The meeting will look at progress on regional recovery. It will also give updates on Hurricane Melissa relief efforts in member states. Finally, it will review the last draft of the CTO Air Connectivity Study.

Minister Bartlett will join talks on aligning recovery strategies for the region. This will include protecting air travel and improving coordination among Caribbean destinations. The region is entering a very important travel time.

Nobel Sustainability Trust Miami Summit 2025

Later that day, the tourism minister will participate in the prestigious Nobel Sustainability Trust Miami Summit 2025 at The St. Regis Bal Harbour. This will bring together senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, academics, and global industry leaders. At the summit, they will explore themes of leadership in implementation, biodiversity preservation, and smart, sustainable city development.

Minister Bartlett is expected to share Jamaica’s ongoing work in building climate resilience. He will promote sustainable tourism growth and integrate smart technologies across key resort areas.

Caribbean Weekend 2025 in Miami

In addition to these engagements, Minister Bartlett will serve as a featured speaker at the CTO’s upcoming fundraiser, “Caribbean Christmas of Hope.” This is part of Caribbean Weekend 2025 in Miami. The special event is scheduled for Friday, December 5, at the Loews Miami Hotel in Coral Gables. It will raise funds to support hurricane relief and tourism restoration efforts in Jamaica and Haiti following Hurricane Melissa.