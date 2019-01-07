Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Mourns Passing of Walton Crooks

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has expressed sadness at the passing of Montego Bay entertainment entrepreneur, Walton “Walt” Crooks who died suddenly over the weekend.

Minister Bartlett remembers Mr. Crooks for his bold undertaking in the establishment of Disco Inferno in Rose Hall.

“Walt Crooks stood out as a giant in the entertainment industry, going beyond the ordinary as he engaged top class international singers to perform at Disco Inferno,” said Minister Bartlett.

“Walt was very passionate about his venture and this led him to successfully bring the internationally recognized Hal Jackson’s Talented Teens Pageant to Montego Bay, giving many young Jamaicans the opportunity to showcase their talents on stage and earning recognition,” Minister Bartlett added.

Although Disco Inferno folded, Walt Crooks maintained his devotion to entertainment and tourism as a director of Summerfest Productions, working behind the scenes in the staging of the annual Sumfest shows in Montego Bay.

In his tribute, Minister Bartlett expressed the view that Walt Crooks was truly ahead of his time and it is regretted that he was not able to fulfil the dream he had in expanding Disco Inferno into a world class entertainment complex.

Expressing condolence to Mr. Crooks’ family, Minister Bartlett said the tourism industry and in particular the entertainment sector, mourns the loss of a true pioneer who was totally committed to the industry.