Jamaica Tourism Eyes Growth as JAPEX 2026 Returns to Ocho Rios

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica is seeking to build on its tourism recovery and expand global partnerships as the 36th Jamaica Product Exchange returns to Ocho Rios from Sept. 14-17. Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the destination is “open and ready” for new business.

“Jamaica is open and Jamaica is ready to welcome more tourism opportunities,” Bartlett told international buyers, tourism partners and industry stakeholders at the official launch of JAPEX 2026, underscoring the government’s confidence in the sector and its push to strengthen Jamaica’s position in the global tourism marketplace.

Bartlett said JAPEX’s return to Ocho Rios for the first time in more than a decade is more than a logistical shift. After Hurricane Melissa affected Jamaica’s western region, he said the move offers a chance to showcase the resilience of the destination, its tourism workers, businesses and communities.

“Today, approximately 80% of our hotels islandwide have reopened, with the remaining properties expected to resume operations in the first quarter of 2027,” Bartlett said, calling the recovery “a powerful signal” of confidence in Brand Jamaica.

He highlighted Ocho Rios’ attractions, cuisine, entertainment and adventure offerings, as well as the hospitality of its people. He also said they continue to demonstrate why Jamaica remains a leading Caribbean destination.

Presented by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board, JAPEX has become a key marketplace where partnerships are formed, contracts are negotiated and Jamaica’s tourism product is positioned before the international travel trade.

“JAPEX is not a showcase of speeches alone. It is a marketplace of opportunity,” Bartlett said.

International Travel Market

The 2026 staging comes as Jamaica advances its Tourism 3.0 agenda and looks beyond traditional markets for new growth. Bartlett said the country is expanding its focus into Latin America and other emerging international markets. At the same time, Jamaica is strengthening airlift connectivity and increasing destination marketing investment.

“Even amid global uncertainty, shifting travel patterns and the challenges nature has placed before us, Jamaica’s tourism sector continues to do what it has always done: adapt, innovate and grow,” Bartlett said. He said JAPEX 2026 reflects that resilience and will help shape the next chapter of Jamaica’s tourism industry.

Bartlett urged international buyers and partners to use JAPEX 2026 to deepen business relationships and identify new opportunities within Jamaica’s tourism sector.

He also encouraged Jamaican suppliers and exhibitors to demonstrate the strength and distinctiveness of the country’s tourism product, while calling on media partners to share Jamaica’s story of resilience and reinvention with global audiences.