Jamaica’s Tourism Enhancement Fund Supports Culinary Training

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – In a bold step that signals a new chapter for Jamaica’s tourism industry, Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, officially launched the Sous Chef Development Programme Thursday (May 8) at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort. This new program is being carried out by the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI). JCTI is part of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

Culinary Programme Launched

The 12-month program started on May 5. It brings together 25 sous chefs from six top hotel chains in Jamaica. This is a unique effort to work together. The program aims to improve the island’s cooking skills. It also wants to help tourism workers learn new skills. This will make Jamaica more attractive as a global food destination.

“I am passionate about human capital development. That is why I have been in tourism so long — the people,” said Minister Bartlett. “Nothing else defines my stewardship in tourism over the last 13 years more than the professionalisation of the sector — where our workers are equipped with stackable credentials that offer them mobility and portability.”

Professional Development

The programme is being delivered through a strategic partnership involving the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute, the American Culinary Federation, and HEART/NSTA Trust. Upon completion, participants will earn two internationally recognised qualifications: the ManageFirst Professional credential from the National Restaurant Association and the Certified Sous Chef designation from the American Culinary Federation.

Participating hotels in this inaugural cohort include Princess Senses the Mangrove & Princess Grand Jamaica, Iberostar Resorts, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay, Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa, and Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Rose Hall.

Structured into quarterly modules, the programme blends rigorous theoretical coursework with immersive practical training.

It debuted alongside SERV Safe Manager training and certification program. This was led by Dr. Shelly-Ann Whitely-Clarke and Professor Kevin Scott from Go Global Food. Throughout the year, participants will rotate through different culinary areas. These areas include pastry, garde manger, hot kitchen, specialty cuisine, classic soups and sauces, and butchery.

They will study several topics. These include foodservice cost control, restaurant management, human resources, and food and beverage management principles.

During her address, Dr. Whitely-Clarke stated that the aim of the programme is to prepare candidates to become better leaders and managers within the culinary operations of Jamaica’s tourism sector. “We want to better equip them to become our Executive Chefs – that’s the overall aim of the programme,” she explained.

She also mentioned that the ManageFirst Professional credential shows a solid understanding of restaurant and hospitality. The Certified Sous Chef title proves that candidates have achieved a recognized level of cooking skill and experience.

Dr. Carey Wallace, Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, addressed the participants and underscored the wider impact of their participation. “Your responsibility is not just in your kitchen or hotel, but the entire region is looking at you. When you shine, you are lifting the entire Caribbean with you.”

This landmark culinary initiative reflects TEF’s enduring commitment to innovation, professional development, and excellence within Jamaica’s thriving tourism industry.