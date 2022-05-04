Jamaica to Benefit From 40% More Seats From JetBlue

[NEW YORK] – One of Jamaica’s long standing airline partners, JetBlue, has announced that by July 2022 they will have 40 percent more seats operating between the United States and Montego Bay compared to July 2019, well before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement follows a meeting led by Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, his senior leadership and top JetBlue Executives at their New York City headquarters.

“We continue to see positive signs of a strong recovery for Jamaica’s tourism. More seats mean more arrivals which ultimately will give us more earnings for the country. Jamaica is perhaps the most connected destination in the region, and this has helped us to attract more visitors. We have been focused and always looking ahead even in the midst of the worst of the pandemic. We are now reaping the rewards.” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

JetBlue is one of the largest carriers in the United States. They have been an airline partner for Jamaica for over ten years.