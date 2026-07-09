Jamaica Rising Day Parade To Make Historic Brooklyn Debut On Aug 8

Inaugural road march and cultural festival will spotlight Jamaican heritage, diaspora pride and the countdown to Jamaica 65

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Jamaica Rising Day is bringing a new cultural spectacle to Brooklyn. Organizers today announced the inaugural Jamaica Rising Diaspora Road March & Cultural Festival 2026. This is a high-energy community celebration designed to unite the Jamaican diaspora and build momentum toward Jamaica’s 65th Anniversary of Independence in 2027.

Positioned as “The Foundational Diaspora March leading into Jamaica 65 in 2027,” the 2026 launch reframes the traditional parade model as a movement rooted in visibility, cultural pride and community power. The event will blend the color and rhythm of a Caribbean road experience with a broader call for diaspora engagement, local business support and intergenerational connection.

Set for Saturday, August 8, 2026, the march will start at Flatbush Avenue and Church Avenue. Church Avenue is also known as Bob Marley Boulevard. It will end with a major street festival and dance event at Dr. Ronald McNair Park. The park is at Classon Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

“The Jamaica Rising Day Parade is more than a celebration — it is a grassroots movement powered by the Jamaican diaspora,” said Dr. Lawman Lynch, Deputy Chair, Jamaica Rising Day Parade 2026. “This inaugural event honors our heritage, strengthens our community and showcases the very best of Jamaica in Brooklyn. We are inviting everyone to celebrate where we come from and help elevate Jamaica on the global stage.”

At the center of the debut will be three signature county floats representing Jamaica’s historic counties:

Cornwall (Westival)

Middlesex (MidJam)

Surrey (Surreal)

The floats will include alumni associations, cultural groups, professional networks, and diaspora groups by county and parish. This will turn the march into a moving showcase of Jamaican identity across generations.

Community Celebration Block Party

Following the road march, the celebration will shift into a vibrant block party at Dr. Ronald McNair Park, with music, DJs, food vendors, cultural showcases, entertainment and community activations reflecting the sound, flavor and spirit of Jamaica.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available for the Jamaica Rising Day Parade. For registration, sponsorship and event updates, visit www.jamaicandayparade.org.