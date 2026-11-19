RICHMOND, Va. — Jamaicans in Virginia have a local link to their government again: Jamaica has reopened its honorary consulate in Richmond after about 10 years, and the new consul is urging people to use it.

Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Karl M. Bryan, Jamaica’s honorary consul in Richmond, is encouraging Jamaicans across Virginia to use the services the consulate offers.

“Many Jamaicans in Virginia do not yet know that Jamaica has a Consulate in Richmond,” Bryan said. “Our door is open. No one should be left behind.”

Lishann Salmon, chargé d’affaires a.i. at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, formally introduced Bryan to the Jamaican community on Aug. 23. The ceremony took place at Carena’s Jamaican Grille in Richmond.

Bryan is the second person to hold the post in Richmond.

The consulate connects Jamaicans in Virginia with the embassy in Washington and with agencies of the Jamaican government.

It helps Jamaicans with passport, citizenship and notarial matters handled through the embassy and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, known as PICA. It also assists Jamaicans facing emergencies or other hardships.

The office also advises Virginians interested in travel, study or business ties with Jamaica, and it supports Jamaican community organizations across the state.

Bryan was born in Kingston and raised in Mandeville. He has lived in Richmond since 2003.

He served as a naval surface engineering officer before moving into executive roles in international electric utility operations.

The post had been vacant since Beryl Walters-Riley, Jamaica’s longtime honorary consul to Virginia, retired in 2015 after 26 years.

The consulate is open by appointment only, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information is available at consuljaric.org.