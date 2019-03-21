Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz set to make Historic Debut at FIFA Women’s World Cup in France

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz will be one of four newcomers to soccer’s global showpiece, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which gets underway on June 7, 2019 in France.

This historic feat was achieved last October when the Reggae Girlz became the first Caribbean nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup, defeating Panama on penalties in the third-place game at the CONCACAF qualifying tournament.

The team is continuing its preparations to ensure its readiness for their opening match versus Brazil on June 9 in Grenoble.

“As a destination, we are always happy to celebrate the achievements of our sporting ambassadors and I congratulate the Reggae Girlz on their historic feat,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Jamaica’s prowess in the field of sports is well-known and we are excited that our women’s soccer program and the Reggae Girlz have achieved such remarkable success. As the team gets ready for the World Cup, we’d like to encourage Jamaicans at home and abroad as well as friends of Jamaica to support the team on their journey to France.”

Following their recent two-match series win over the 38th ranked Chileans, the Reggae Girlz will now turn their attention to their upcoming training camp from April 1-9 in South Africa where they will play South Africa’s national team.

The team will then play their final match in Kingston versus Panama on May 19 before departing for the World Cup.

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz are now ranked 53rd, having moved up 11 places in the December 2018 FIFA rankings.

