Jamaica’s Reggae Band EarthKry Joins New Zealand’s Legendary Katchafire’s “Legacy Love Today” Tour

Kingston, Jamaica – For the latter part of 2018, Jamaica’s own self-contained roots rock reggae band EarthKry has been on a whirlwind tour, which has seen them, carry the reggae legacy throughout various cities in the United States.

Back on their beloved island for a short respite, the band is gearing up for the busy European Reggae season, but have announced that they will first join Katachafire, the legendary reggae band from Hamilton, New Zealand as guests on selected dates of their U.S summer 2018 “Love Legacy” tour.

The tour is slated to commence on June 18th will see EarthKry join Katachafire in Florida (Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Jupiter, Miami, Jacksonville Beach), Texas (Austin, Dallas, Tucson) and Phoenix, Arizona.

Thereafter, the roots, rock reggae band will head out to Europe for their highly anticipated Survival Europe Summer 2018 Tour that will see Vocalist/Guitarist Aldayne Haughtron, Keyboardist Phillip Mcfarlane, Drummer Kieron Cunningham and Bassist Kamardo Blake touch some of Europe biggest stages (stay tuned for full schedule).

Speaking on touring with their New Zealand’s counterparts, Earthkry’s Phillip Mcfarlane stated; “As our aim has been through the vibrations of music to trod the footsteps of The Wailers, Peter Tosh, Jacob Miller, Black Uhuru and Steel Pulse. We have admire other bands who aim to emulate the message, Katachafire has echoed the same sentiment through their various songs, to which we have become fans.”, the multi-talented producer/keyboardist also added, “Through their manager we were supposed to tour New Zealand and Australia with them, but the conflict of schedule didn’t allow it, so when the opportunity came to join them on their U.S leg, we agreed. All around this is a win for Reggae music lovers and fans and we look forward to join in unity.“