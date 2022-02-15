Jamaica Refreshes Travel Agent Specialist ‘One Love Rewards’ Program

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Jamaica Tourist Board is refreshing its Travel Agent Specialist, ‘One Love Rewards’ program and website to better assist interested travel professionals in selling the destination to their clients. In addition to offering a wealth of benefits, the course provides product information and useful tips essential to selling Destination Jamaica. Including, leisure vacations, destination weddings, special interest markets, tour groups and more.

“Our travel agent partners are integral to our ability to spread the word that Jamaica should be a traveler’s destination of choice and we value them very highly,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “Therefore, refreshing our ‘One Love Rewards’ program allows us to provide our Travel Agent Specialists with the very best and newest tools they need to effectively sell Jamaica to both first-time and repeat visitors.”

New Tools

Available in English, French and now Spanish, the dedicated online training program features a series of informative training modules that showcase Jamaica’s history, culture, landscapes, cuisine, and attractions. Together, the modules help participants learn how to match their prospective clients’ special interests and travel styles with a more customized travel itinerary through Jamaica’s tourism product. An engaging overview of Jamaica’s regions, including Montego Bay, Negril, Ocho Rios, Port Antonio, Kingston, and South Coast, is offered to help increase potential sales, as well as the opportunity to become a Wedding Specialist to increase destination wedding sales.

The redesigned, designated portal offers up-to-date information of products, promotions/offers, new attractions and events, the ability to connect with suppliers/partners, and downloadable brochures and videos.

Updates to the ‘One Love Rewards’ Jamaica Travel Specialist portal include:

New more responsive design with a refreshed look & feel

Better mobile experience

Spanish version site and fully translated course

Refreshed and updated courses and course content

Newsfeed to read the latest Travel News about Jamaica

Travel advisors can now modify/update their email address as well as any other personal profile information themselves in the portal.

New products and merchandising in the store (coming soon)

When entering a booking, check the box “request Main Street Jamaica coupons” and receive an email with exclusive coupons

Agents can see their courses and certificates in one place with the new student dashboard making it easy to find and download

Upgraded technology with the new learning management system education platform allowing for a more interactive and engaging experience for the travel advisor

Whether a long-time veteran of Jamaica’s Travel Agent Specialist program or a first-time visitor, there’s something new and exciting to learn for everyone.