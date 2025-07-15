Jamaica Ranked in Expedia’s Inagural Island Hot List

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Today, Expedia® released their first-ever 2025 Island Hot List, ranking Jamaica among the top 10 global islands for travelers in 2025. The inaugural Expedia Island Hot List is based on a comprehensive analysis of factors including Expedia travel data, accommodation rates and quality (based on real traveler reviews), accessibility, air connectivity, weather and seasonality, tourism appeal, and traveler safety and inclusivity – as informed by travel advisories and traveler sentiment.

“Being named among Expedia’s top 10 island destinations is a proud moment for Jamaica,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett. “There is a vibe that can only be found in Jamaica and this recognition reflects the soul of our island – our music, food, people, and unforgettable rhythm of life. Travelers around the world continue to choose Jamaica not just for its beauty, but for the energy and authenticity that sets us apart.”

Expedia Island Hot List

“Powered by real traveler data, the Expedia Island Hot List gives travelers the inspiration they need to plan a smarter island escape,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. “Island adventurers want standout stays, affordable prices and seamless flight access. To get that, our top tips are to travel out of season when average stay prices can fluctuate by as much as 50%** and bundle flights and hotels together, to knock nearly $338*** on average off your trip.”

Jamaica joins islands including Fiji, Paros, Greece, Sardinia, Italy, and the Dominican Republic on Expedia’s Island Hot List. According to the report, Jamaica is a hot spot for travelers seeking cultural richness, with travel interest in the “One Love” island up 15% year-over-year.

Jamaica’s Tourism Appeal