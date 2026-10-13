Jamaica Pegasus Wins Caribbean Business Hotel Award

Kingston hotel becomes the first winner of the World Travel Awards category recognizing Caribbean business hospitality.

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Jamaica Pegasus has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Business Hotel at the 2026 World Travel Awards, becoming the first property to win the new category honoring excellence in business hospitality across the region.

The award strengthens the 300-room Kingston hotel’s standing among leading Caribbean business hotels. The World Travel Awards presented the honor Oct. 11 during its Caribbean and the Americas Gala Ceremony at Princess Grand Jamaica Resort in Hanover. The organization, marking its 33rd anniversary in 2026, recognizes achievement across the global travel and tourism industry.

“In business as in any competitive field, it’s always nice to win,” said Kevin Hendrickson, managing director of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, which owns The Jamaica Pegasus. “This award is not only a testament to our amazing team, who win for our guests each and every day, but also to the overall quality of the tourism and hospitality industry in Jamaica as a whole. Iron certainly sharpens iron when it comes to Caribbean hospitality, as every hotel and destination continually strives for the top. Being judged as the best among such strong competition is especially gratifying for us as a hotel and as a symbol of Jamaican excellence.”

Established in 1973, The Jamaica Pegasus sits in the heart of New Kingston near government offices, foreign embassies and corporate headquarters. Its location, facilities and experienced staff make it a central choice for business travelers and meeting planners seeking a hotel in Kingston, Jamaica.

The location also attracts regional and international conferences, reinforcing the hotel’s role as a hub for business travel and events in the Caribbean and the Americas.

“The Jamaica Pegasus has a long and distinguished track record for producing exclusive high-level events and conferences,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, group director of marketing and sales. “This has earned us an enviable status as the preferred Jamaican hotel of choice among some of the world’s leading public figures. This includes heads of state and senior officials from the USA, Canada, China, India, South Africa, various CARICOM countries, and the UK, including members of the Royal Family.”

Business Hospitality

The Jamaica Pegasus offers about 15,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including a grand ballroom, executive boardrooms and outdoor venues. The facilities can accommodate intimate meetings and large international conferences. Moreover, these are supported by high-speed internet, advanced audiovisual systems and hybrid-event technology.

“Jamaica Pegasus conference facilities and performance capabilities hosting corporate conferences and meetings operate at the highest echelon of the Caribbean business hospitality industry,” Madden-Greig said. “Personalized service delivered by a highly trained and skilled team of professionals is a core hallmark that distinguishes our conference and meetings product.”

Jamaica’s Best MICE Hotel

The hotel also won Jamaica’s Best MICE Hotel at the World MICE Awards in 2024 and 2021. This award recognizes its meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions services. Those honors are among a series of awards earned by The Jamaica Pegasus and its staff.

Business-friendly guest rooms include dedicated workspaces, high-speed Wi-Fi and modern conveniences. The hotel also offers 24-hour room service and the award-winning 24 Seven Café. Leisure amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, Kingston’s largest outdoor hotel pool, a spa and landscaped gardens with a jogging track.

“Whether you’re visiting Kingston on business or leisure, all of us at The Jamaica Pegasus are keen on delivering an experience worthy of our new Caribbean’s Leading Business Hotel award,” Madden-Greig said.

The Jamaica Pegasus is part of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group. The group also includes The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, a boutique hotel in New Kingston. Additionally, it includes The Courtleigh Corporate Centre and Auditorium, a commercial and events complex with a 400-seat venue.