Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Wins Top Honor At 5th Annual World M.I.C.E. Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Pegasus’ standing as Jamaica’s premiere business hotel was reaffirmed at the 5th Annual World M.I.C.E. Awards held recently in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The property was honored as Jamaica’s Best M.I.C.E. Hotel 2024 at the event, which recognizes the world’s top hotels and resorts specializing in Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, and Exhibitions (M.I.C.E.). The award marks the second time that the Jamaica Pegasus has been so honored (2021).

Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director, commented on the award, saying: “To be recognized as the best at anything in Jamaica is truly an honor. When the award comes in the area of the Jamaican hospitality industry that in so many ways is the backbone of our economy, though, the feeling of pride that comes with the accomplishment is even greater. We are thrilled to have once again been named the #1 hotel for meetings and conventions in Jamaica, and look forward to further elevating our product to keep Jamaica at the forefront of M.I.C.E. travel to the Caribbean.”

Hosting High Profile Events

The Jamaica Pegasus has long been the top choice for hospitality in Jamaica’s capital. It regularly hosts important events for famous political groups, companies, celebrities, and dignitaries. In recent months, the property has hosted headline-grabbing events for The United Nations, UNICEF, The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), The Canadian High Commission, The British High Commission, and the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica.

Among the more prominent local events hosted recently at the property are the 2023 Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) Hall of Fame ceremony and the Sagicor Corporate Awards held in April 2024. A who’s who of Caribbean corporate titans, including NCB, Guardian Life, JMMB, Scotiabank, Grace Kennedy, FLOW, and Digicel, have also recently benefitted from the Jamaica Pegasus’ award-winning meeting/special event facilities and service.

“As home to Jamaica’s most exclusive high-level events and conferences, The Jamaica Pegasus is the preferred address for some of the world’s leading public figures,” noted Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “International delegations that we’ve hosted recently include heads of state and senior officials from the UK, including members of the Royal Family, Canada, China, the USA, India, South Africa, and various CARICOM countries. This continues the hotel’s longstanding position as the place to see and be seen in Kingston.”

The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel boasts 15,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor conference space. This includes an elegant Grand ballroom, boardroom-style meeting rooms, and lush garden settings ideal for al fresco receptions. All conference rooms are equipped with air conditioning, and comfortable seating. Plus, the latest in state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, offering expanded bandwidth up to 150mBs for live streaming. Full-service catering options, encompassing everything from simple coffee breaks to multi-course, Jamaican or international-themed banquets, are also available.

Hotel Renovations

In 2023, the property completed a US$1 million renovation of its pool, pool bar, and Zen gardens. The new facilities add the hotel’s famous elegance and style to the outdoors. This creates a chic resort feel in the heart of Jamaica’s capital. Jamaica Pegasus offers a unique experience. It has warm and attentive service, great dining options, and comfortable rooms. The hotel also features a full-service spa and a fitness center. The hotel also has a full-service spa and a fitness center.

A sister event to the prestigious World Travel Awards, the World M.I.C.E Awards are determined by votes cast by M.I.C.E industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel is a member of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group. The Group includes the award-winning boutique hotel, The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites. In addition, The Courtleigh Corporate Centre and Auditorium which includes a 400-seat event venue.