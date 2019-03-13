Jamaica Passport Office stages Community Outreach in Lauderhill (South Florida)

LAUDERHILL – The Passport, Immigration, Citizenship Agency (PICA), Jamaica will stage a Community Outreach, this weekend (March 16-17) in Lauderhill, Florida.

The two day event will be held at the Lauderhill Mall at 1267 State Road 7, Lauderhill, Florida 33313 on Saturday, March 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 17th 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Persons will benefit from the processing of Jamaican passports and citizenship applications.

Jamaican nationals across the South Florida communities are encouraged to attend the outreach and utilize the services.

To ensure the efficient and timely processing of applications, persons are reminded to have on hand, the necessary supporting documents and fees.

For further information regarding this event, persons may contact the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami, (305-374-8431) or email consularinfo@jamaicacgmiami.org; and on-line Jamaica Consulate General Miami

U.S. Voters’ Registration Drive

The two day event is in conjunction with the Voters’ Registration Drive being hosted by Broward County Vice Mayor, Dale Holness. Other partnering agencies will be on hand to offer client services and provide relevant information.