Jamaica Organization of New Jersey Honors Community Leaders

WASHINGTON, DC – The annual Awards of Excellence and Independence Gala kicks off Jamaica Organization of New Jersey (JON-J) activities celebrations marking Jamaica’s 63rd year of independence, which is observed August 6.

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Hanover Manor, East Hanover, New Jersey, the gala will celebrate community champions who embody the spirit of service, leadership, and cultural pride.

Jamaica Organization of New Jersey Honorees

This year’s honorees represent excellence across diverse fields and unwavering commitment to community upliftment. Dr. Karren Dunkley, former Northeast USA diaspora representative will deliver the keynote address. In addition, she will and receive the education and public service award.

Other honorees are Mr. Lynval James, for public and community service; Ms. Jacqueline Lewis, for health and community service; and Ms. Elaine Matthews, for community service. Each of the awardees has made a lasting impact through advocacy, mentorship, and humanitarian work.

“We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on these outstanding individuals, who exemplify the very best of our culture and our values as we raise funds for our charitable efforts,” said Valerie Bailey, Esq., President of the JON-J Board of Trustees. “Their dedication to service, both here in the USA and in Jamaica, reminds us that wherever we are in the world, we carry the heart of our homeland with us and can make a difference.”

More than just a celebration, the JON-J gala is a call to action. All proceeds help the organization’s charitable work. This includes disaster relief in the Caribbean and New Jersey. They also provide college scholarships for local youth. Additionally, they support food pantries and aid underserved schools in Jamaica.

JON-J is a nonprofit organization that started in 1998. It works to strengthen the connection between the Jamaican diaspora and the wider community.

The July 19 gala will have live cultural shows, fun door prizes, a “tricky tray” auction, and lively music from Massive B Sound System. It will end with a joyful celebration of heritage and hope.