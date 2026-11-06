Travel

Jamaica nears 3 million visitors after Hurricane Melissa

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Jamaica tourism recovery
Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett addresses travel advisers in Winnipeg, Canada.

Preliminary 2026 figures show $2.9 billion in tourism earnings as Jamaica rebuilds hotel capacity and courts winter travelers.

 

Jamaica tourism recovery
Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett addresses travel advisers in Winnipeg, Canada.

 

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica is approaching 3 million visitors in 2026, tourism officials said. This comes as the island rebuilds hotel capacity one year after Hurricane Melissa.

Jamaica visitor arrivals and tourism earnings

Preliminary figures through October show more than 1.8 million stopover visitors and more than 900,000 cruise passengers. Tourism has generated $2.9 billion in foreign exchange, according to a Nov. 2 release from the Jamaica Tourist Board. However, the figures do not yet establish that Jamaica has reached the 3 million mark.

The Jamaica Tourist Board reported 2.34 million visitors and $2.5 billion in tourism earnings from January through August. Those arrivals came while hotels operated with reduced room capacity as properties underwent storm-related repairs, renovations and upgrades.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, speaking to travel advisers in Winnipeg, Canada, on Oct. 28, attributed the recovery to tourism workers and continued confidence among travelers and industry partners.

“We have moved from emergency response to rebuilding, from rebuilding to recovery, and now we are setting our sights firmly on renewed growth,” Bartlett said.

The release did not provide year-over-year comparisons, a count of hotel rooms still unavailable or a timetable for restoring full accommodation capacity.

Winter travel push targets Canada bookings

Jamaica tourism recovery
From left: Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett; Angella Bennett, regional director for Canada; Edna Ray, senior manager of regional sales at Air Canada; Dr. Lois Stewart Archer, Jamaica’s honorary consul in Winnipeg; and Tourism Director Donovan White following the Oct. 28, 2026, destination update seminar.

Jamaica’s recovery campaign includes international marketing, public relations and outreach to airlines, tour operators and travel advisers, the tourist board said.

Bartlett recently led a marketing trip across Western Canada aimed at turning 400,000 available airline seats into winter bookings. The seat figure represents a booking opportunity, not confirmed reservations or additional visitor arrivals.

Tourism Director Donovan White said the board is working with industry partners to maintain traveler confidence and turn interest into bookings.

“As we approach the three-million-visitor mark, we are focused not only on restoring arrivals, but on building sustainable demand,” White said.

Tourism recovery reaches workers and small businesses

The recovery has implications beyond hotels. Tourism supports livelihoods for attraction operators, craft vendors, transportation providers, farmers, entertainers and small businesses across Jamaica, the tourist board said.

Bartlett’s Tourism 3.0 agenda emphasizes innovation, local supply chains, workforce development and investment. The stated goal is spreading tourism’s economic benefits more widely.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News8 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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