Jamaica’s National Chest Hospital to Benefit from RalRosa Foundation Donation

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Chest Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica will benefit from a gift of J$3.5 million-dollars donated by The RalRosa Foundation, for the purchase of much-needed medical equipment for the institution.

President of Health Concepts International and Chair of the RalRosa Foundation’s fundraiser which took place in June, Dr. Jacqui Watson said the proceeds from RalRosa Foundation’s inaugural event will be handed to the hospital on Thursday, September 1.

It is expected that the National Chest Hospital will use the money to purchase a portable diagnostic ultrasound machine for its high dependency facility as well as a portable desktop spirometer for lung assessments.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks, who attended the June fundraiser, welcomed the donation, noting that “this J$3.5 million gift to our public health system will have a substantial impact on the lives of many who depend on this hospital for access to quality health care. We are grateful to Dr. Watson and the Watson family for this generous donation.”

The RALROSA Foundation was established by the children and grandchildren of Keith Ralston and Phyllis Rosa Watson in honor of their memory. Its mission is to support organizations, primarily in Jamaica and the Washington, DC metropolitan region, working to improve access to quality healthcare services and lifesaving medical equipment.

The fundraiser was held at the Washington, DC Hillwood Estate Museum and Gardens, the former residence of late businesswoman, socialite, philanthropist and art collector Marjorie Merriweather-Post.

The auspicious gathering brought together members of the Washington, DC healthcare and business communities, dressed in their finest garden party chic, who sipped on signature rum cocktails, compliments of National Rums of Jamaica and delighted in Jamaica’s finest Blue Mountain coffee from Café Blue.

“Access to quality healthcare is a basic human right but many underserved communities in developed and developing countries go without this basic need, contributing to huge inequities,” remarked RalRosa Foundation’s Dr. Jacqui Watson.

The 2nd annual RalRosa Foundation’s event is slated for Sunday, June 25, 2023, on the beautiful grounds of the Hillwood Estate in Washington, DC.