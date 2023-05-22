Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment & Commerce to Speak at Howdy & Tenky Networking Reception in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce (JAUSACC) in partnership with The Consulate General of Jamaica will host its complimentary Howdy & Tenky Networking reception on Tuesday, Mat 23rd at 4:00 p.m. at Island Space Caribbean Museum in the Broward Mall.

Senator the Honorable Aubyn Hill, Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, will keynote the event between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. with a message on opportunities that are ripe for investment in Jamaica.

JAMPRO’s new President, Shullette Cox, and a delegation of Jamaican businessowners will be at the reception to meet-and-greet with U.S. based businesses.

“I am looking forward to reaffirming the Memorandum of Understanding between JAMPRO and the Jamaica USA Chamber here in Florida. This is a new day, and Chamber President, Marie Gill and I, are in agreement with revitalizing our organizations’ efforts to assist businesses in need of support, and to increase trade between Jamaica and the United States,” said President Cox.

Reaffirming Relationship

“We are excited about reaffirming our relationship with JAMPRO by signing an updated MOU,” said Chamber President, Marie Gill. The community is invited to come and meet Jamaican businesses that are seeking U.S. partners, and to hear how connections with the Chamber can help your business to grow both in the domestic and export markets. The Chamber’s partnership with JAMPRO is helping to ease the burden of trade with Jamaica,” she said.

Networking Reception

“We are excited to partner with the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce in our new networking business initiative to attract more companies and individuals into our investment events. We are happy to have our Minister of Industry, Investment & Commerce Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill as the guest speaker this month,” Consul General Oliver Mair.

“Howdy and Tenky” networking reception on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 4 – 8 p.m. It takes place at the Island Space Caribbean Museum, located at 8000 W. Broward Blvd., #1442, in Plantation, Florida. (At the northeastern end of Broward Mall – next to the new construction).

Admission to the event is free, but registration is encouraged. To register, click here.