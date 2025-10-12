Travel

Jamaica Marketing Blitz Aims For 5 million US visitors by 2030

Marketing Blitz: Edmund Bartlett, Justine Henzell, Laura Henzell, Jason Henzell and Philip Rose
L-R: Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett Justine Henzell, Laura Henzell, Jason Henzell and Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, The America; The Team poses for a photo following a successful media briefing in New York on Thursday October 9, 2025.
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has completed the first phase of a Global Marketing Blitz. He set ambitious new Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Jamaica’s top three source markets — the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States — to guide tourism growth through 2030. This marketing blitz is a key initiative for increasing Jamaica’s tourism footprint.

The Marketing Blitz

The blitz began at the Jamaica Travel Mart in London. Here, the UK target was set at 500,000 visitors and £500 million in earnings over the next five years. It continued in Toronto, with 600,000 visitors and USD $750 million projected from the Canadian market.

It ended in New York City. The goal for the U.S. market, Jamaica’s largest, is 5 million visitors. This includes both stopover and cruise visitors. The aim is to earn USD $6 billion by 2030. The effectiveness of the marketing blitz will largely determine the success of these ambitious goals.

“This Global Marketing Blitz marks the beginning of a transformative journey for Jamaica’s tourism industry,” said Minister Bartlett. “We are not only targeting higher arrivals and earnings but building a stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient tourism economy.”

South America Blitz

The next phase will target South America, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Panama. This will be followed by engagements in the Middle East and Europe early next year. Jamaica’s  new overall tourism KPIs for the next five years is to welcome 8 million visitors and earn USD $10 billion. Such numbers reflect the vigor of the ongoing marketing blitz.

Jamaica Local First Policy

Bartlett noted that the initiative aligns with Jamaica’s carrying capacity development program. This program is designed to expand high-value, luxury experiences and increase local ownership through the new ‘Local First’ policy. A task force, led by Minister of State Hon. Tova Hamilton, will drive this effort to ensure broader Jamaican participation in tourism’s supply chain.

“The industry must evolve from extractive to be more inclusive,” the Minister added. “Our people must be at the center of tourism’s growth.”

 Director of Tourism, Donovan White, said the JTB is ready to strengthen partnerships with airlines, travel agents, and tour operators to achieve these targets. Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Tourism, Americas, Philip Rose, welcomed the new KPIs as a key driver of growth from the U.S. market. The collaborative nature of the marketing blitz will be crucial in meeting these objectives.

