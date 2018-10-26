By October 25, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Jamaica Makes Strong Showing at IMEX America In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Jamaica made a strong showing at the annual IMEX America expo, the largest meetings industry trade show in the U.S.

Led by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Groups & Conventions Manager John Woolcock and Business Development Officer Margaret Clarke-Wheatley, the team was joined by a number of destination partners including Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Half Moon Resort, Hilton Rose Hall, Island Routes, Jamaica Tours Limited, Moon Palace Jamaica and Playa Resorts.

The JTB conducted over 50 meetings and received numerous leads for groups interested in hosting future events in Jamaica.

“We are very encouraged by the strong level of interest that exists for Jamaica as planners have been advising that the destination is in vogue,” said John Woolcock, Groups & Conventions Manager for the JTB. “Our supplier partners have been reporting that there has been an increase in business and received request for proposals for 2019 and 2020.”

Now in its eighth year, IMEX America received over 13,000 participants this year – a record number for 2018. Among them were 6,000 attendees including more than 3,300 hosted buyers.

More than 70,000 appointments were made, including 64,000 individual appointments and booth presentations, which is an increase of 7 percent.  In addition, 70 percent of appointments had RFPs attached.

Standing from left to right: David Shields, Vice President Sales – Island Routes; Michael Kerr, Director of Meeting & Incentive Sales – Playa Resorts; Kimberly Raynor-Nolan, Sales Manager – Iberostar Hotels & Resorts; Oral Heaven, Area Director of Sales – Hilton Rose Hall and Jewel Resorts; Noel Sloley, Vice President Sales & Marketing – Jamaica Tours Limited and John Woolcock, Manager, Groups& Conventions – Jamaica Tourist Board. Seated from left to right: Sonnette Stewart, Sales Manager – Moon Palace Jamaica; Merricka Dyer Cunningham, Group Sales Manager – Half Moon; Shellie-Ann Norton-Ramsingh, Director of Sales, Groups – Island Routes; Margaret Clarke-Wheatley, Business Development Officer – Jamaica Tourist Board; Rallana Davis, Senior Sales & Marketing Officer and Jodian Brown, International Group Sales & Wholesalers Manager – Chukka Caribbean Adventures.

 

