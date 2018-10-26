Jamaica Makes Strong Showing at IMEX America In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Jamaica made a strong showing at the annual IMEX America expo, the largest meetings industry trade show in the U.S.

Led by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Groups & Conventions Manager John Woolcock and Business Development Officer Margaret Clarke-Wheatley, the team was joined by a number of destination partners including Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Half Moon Resort, Hilton Rose Hall, Island Routes, Jamaica Tours Limited, Moon Palace Jamaica and Playa Resorts.

The JTB conducted over 50 meetings and received numerous leads for groups interested in hosting future events in Jamaica.

“We are very encouraged by the strong level of interest that exists for Jamaica as planners have been advising that the destination is in vogue,” said John Woolcock, Groups & Conventions Manager for the JTB. “Our supplier partners have been reporting that there has been an increase in business and received request for proposals for 2019 and 2020.”

Now in its eighth year, IMEX America received over 13,000 participants this year – a record number for 2018. Among them were 6,000 attendees including more than 3,300 hosted buyers.

More than 70,000 appointments were made, including 64,000 individual appointments and booth presentations, which is an increase of 7 percent. In addition, 70 percent of appointments had RFPs attached.