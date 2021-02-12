Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival to Raise Funds for Industry Workers

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival organizers have added a charity component to this year’s festival. They will be seeking to raise funds for industry professionals impacted by the pandemic. With this year’s event being free of charge, music lovers tuning in to watch the performances are being encouraged to contribute to the fund via www.jamaicajazzandblues.com.

The festival will be virtual and runs March 4-6, 2021 under the theme, Bringing Back the Magic. Best of all it will focus on sharing the rich music, culture and passion that Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival fans have become accustomed.

“We are pleased to welcome the return of the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival”. In addition, we laud the organizers on the charity element,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “In past years, the event has been a big draw for visitors looking to enjoy some quality entertainment in Jamaica. Although it will be virtual this year, we believe this event serves as a precursor to what we can expect in 2022. Especially when music lovers will be able to join us again for an in-person experience.”

Seeking Support For Industry Workers

Organizers intend to shine the spotlight on a challenging year experienced by the industry. As well as to appeal to support for the affected workers. Additionally, donations will be accepted during the festival. These donations can either be on an individual or corporate level. The festival returns to the entertainment calendar after a five-year hiatus.

Jon Secada and Top Jamaican Acts Confirmed

The lineup includes Grammy Award winning artist Jon Secada. Confirmed Jamaican artists include Richie Stephens, Lila Iké, Tessellated, Jah9 and Mortimer.

Six winning acts from the Festival’s BandQuest Competition will take the virtual stage on the festival’s opening night. These top local bands include Iron Kyte, Roots Percussionist, Rayven Amani, Ketura, Ken Ellis, and 8. All selected through a public vote.

Previous Performers

Over the years, the event has attracted a wide range of top local and international acts including Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, Ernie Ranglin, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Michael Bolton, Kenny G, Mary J. Blige and Billy Ocean, to name a few.