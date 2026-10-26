Sports

Jamaica Inn Swim for the Sanctuary Returns Nov. 7

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 minutes ago
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Jamaica Inn Swim for the Sanctuary
Jamaica Inn Foundation Swim for the Sanctuary press launch

International and Jamaican swimmers will race in Ocho Rios to support the White River Fish Sanctuary and marine conservation.

 

Jamaica Inn Swim for the Sanctuary
Jamaica Inn Foundation Swim for the Sanctuary press launch

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica International and Jamaican swimmers will compete in the Jamaica Inn Foundation’s sixth annual Swim for the Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Ocho Rios, raising funds for the White River Fish Sanctuary.

Open-Water Races in Ocho Rios

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. with the 3-kilometer race. The program includes 500-meter, 1K, 3K and 5K open-water swims, a 4×100-meter relay, paddleboard races and a water polo demonstration.

Race distances: 500 meters, 1K, 3K and 5K
Team event: 4×100-meter relay
Additional activities: Paddleboard races and a water polo demonstration

Supporting Jamaica’s Marine Conservation

Proceeds will benefit the White River Fish Sanctuary, a 370-acre no-take zone supporting coral restoration, sustainable fishing, ecotourism and community education.

Established through a collaboration among hoteliers, conservation advocates and local fishers, the sanctuary protects about 3.5 miles of coastline from St. Ann to St. Mary. Its protected waters give fish a secure habitat to reproduce and help replenish nearby marine ecosystems.

Swim for the Sanctuary Sponsors

ACADO Jamaica is the title sponsor. Additional supporters include Petrojam, Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance, Couples Resorts, Wisynco Limited and Guardsman.

Event: Jamaica Inn Foundation Swim for the Sanctuary
Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Location: Ocho Rios, Jamaica

The fundraiser supports the continued preservation of Jamaica’s marine ecosystems through the work of the White River Fish Sanctuary.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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