Jamaica Hurricane Recovery: Imam Urges Global Support

Douglas Owen Ali seeks an Oct. 28 global interview on disaster recovery, diaspora support and Caribbean-UAE investment.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Jamaican-American Imam and Ambassador Douglas Owen Ali is urging global support for Jamaica as the country focuses on recovery and resilience after Hurricane Melissa.

Ali, an Abu Dhabi-based religious leader and founder of the UAE Caribbean Investment Initiative, is seeking an international television interview Oct. 28, 2026, to discuss disaster recovery, diaspora engagement and investment between the Caribbean and the United Arab Emirates.

Representatives have approached outlets including Al Jazeera English and CNN International. As of Oct. 25, no outlet had confirmed an interview.

Proposed interview on Jamaica recovery

Who: Douglas Owen Ali, a Jamaican-American imam and ambassador based in Abu Dhabi.

What: A proposed international interview about Jamaica hurricane recovery, global solidarity, diaspora engagement and Caribbean-UAE cooperation.

When: Oct. 28, 2026, subject to confirmation by a participating news organization.

Where: An international television network; an outlet has not been confirmed.

In a proposed statement awaiting his approval, Ali said remembrance carries a responsibility to people who suffered and a commitment to those rebuilding their lives.

Three priorities: Remembrance, rebuilding and resilience

Ali’s proposed message focuses on three priorities for Jamaica’s long-term recovery:

Remembrance: Honor people affected by the hurricane and keep their experiences visible.

Rebuilding: Support reconstruction, livelihoods and local economies through responsible investment and partnerships.

Resilience: Turn international cooperation into sustainable opportunities for Jamaican communities.

Ali said recovery should extend beyond repairing buildings and infrastructure to protecting families, restoring livelihoods and expanding economic opportunity after international attention fades.

Caribbean-UAE investment and diaspora engagement

Through the UAE Caribbean Investment Initiative, Ali promotes ties between Caribbean communities and the United Arab Emirates, including investment and development partnerships.

His proposed interview would explore how the Jamaican diaspora, faith leaders and international partners can support disaster recovery and long-term resilience.

The discussion would also address lessons for disaster response, diaspora-led initiatives and cross-border cooperation in vulnerable communities.

Ali’s central message is that Jamaica’s recovery requires sustained attention, practical collaboration and long-term investment.