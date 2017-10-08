Jamaica Howard University Alumni Association launched

By Derrick Scott

Washington, D.C. – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, along with the President of Howard University, Dr. Wayne Frederick, hosted the launch of the Jamaica Howard University Alumni Association and Endowment Fund at a reception held at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C.

The launch was attended by the Chairman of the Board of the University, Stacey Mobley, members of the faculty along with Alumni, current and incoming Jamaican students.

In her remarks, Ambassador Marks told the gathering that Jamaica and Howard University have had a long-standing relationship for more than 100 years. “Historically, Howard has been the university of choice for thousands of Jamaican nationals, many of whom have remained to work in the Washington metropolitan region. Those who returned to the island have done extremely well professionally.”

Ambassador Marks stressed the need for greater support for Jamaican students at Howard, hence the announcement for plans to establish the Jamaica Howard Alumni Association. She added that key mandates of the association is to identify ways to give back to the institution, serve as mentors to current Jamaican students and assist students financially with the establishment of an endowment fund.

See also: Jamaican named Female President of the Year by HBCU Digest

Ambassador Marks called on past students to sit on various committees of the Alumni and work with President Frederick and his team to support young Diaspora members.

In his remarks, President Frederick commended Ambassador Marks for spearheading this initiative which he said was long overdue and will go a long way to assist present and future Jamaican students at Howard University.

“It is always good to give back. I have benefited from Howard and so have many of you standing here. The formation of the Jamaica Howard Alumni Association is one of the best ways for students to channel their resources to support their alma mater.”

Dr. Frederick said it’s good that Jamaica is leading the charge to form an alumni association and hopes other Caribbean countries will follow suit.

A Jamaican national, Howard University alumni and senior Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers, Mr. Don Christian was selected to lead the committee that will spearhead the establishment of the Jamaica Howard Alumni Association.