Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association and Tourism 3.0

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association must play a central role in advancing the country’s Tourism 3.0 growth agenda. He called on the organization to help lead a wider reimagining of the sector.

Speaking recently at the JHTA’s 65th annual general meeting at Sandals Dunn’s River, Bartlett said Jamaica’s tourism industry has “a wonderful future ahead.” However, he emphasized that its leading private-sector organization must adapt to meet the demands of the next decade.

“The gatekeepers, of which the JHTA is number one, have to reinvent themselves,” Bartlett told members. “This is your moment to reexamine and to reimagine what you are about and how you are going to move tourism into the next decade.”

Bartlett said that with billions of dollars invested in Jamaica’s tourism industry, more investors should be involved in the leadership and direction of the JHTA as the country prepares for the next phase of tourism growth.

Establishment of a National Tourism Council

He said the government plans to establish a National Tourism Council to support the National Tourism Authority. The council would include tourism owners and investors. It would also include representatives from sectors and ministries that influence the visitor experience.

Tourism Linkages Council

The existing Tourism Linkages Council will be strengthened and transitioned into the National Tourism Council, Bartlett said. He added that the broader structure is intended to give the industry a more unified voice on matters that affect tourism delivery. This includes areas outside the direct remit of the Ministry of Tourism.

“The JHTA is going to be the backbone of that council, so you have to reimagine yourself,” Bartlett told tourism leaders.

Cruise Tourism

Bartlett also pointed to a stronger outlook for cruise tourism under a reimagined Destination Jamaica. Discussions are underway that could significantly improve the sector’s prospects.

He said new ports are planned for the South Coast, St. Thomas and Lucea. He described Lucea as a future maritime tourism hub for pleasure boats and yachting. Talks on Lucea are also underway, Bartlett said, and could change the flow of visitors into the town.