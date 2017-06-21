Jamaica gets strong support for hosting UNWTO conference

By Derrick Scott

Washington, D.C. – Jamaica is receiving widespread support from multi-national agencies, members of the diplomatic corps, investors, tourism stakeholders as well as members of the Jamaican Diaspora in Washington, D.C. for the upcoming United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference which will be held in Jamaica in November 2017.

The overwhelming support was given as Tourism Minister, the Hon. Ed Bartlett met with representatives of the various organizations on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 while on a two-day official visit to Washington, D.C.

Minister Bartlett in meeting with representatives of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), headed by the Vice President in charge of countries, Mr. Alexander Meira de Rosa gave the IDBs commitment to become a collaborating partner of the conference. Mr. de Rosa said it was important for the bank to partner with the Government of Jamaica and the Ministry of Tourism to ensure that this important conference on tourism is a success.

In welcoming the announcement, Mr. Bartlett said the commitment from the IDB to become a collaborating partner is a welcomed addition to the conference and its undertaking. He further stated that the commitment goes beyond the mere application of a branding because the IDB has undertaken to work with the Ministry of Tourism in providing content and also to look at investment opportunities as well as institutional support mechanisms as to how to capture build and manage data. He added that these are very important because the industry lacks that credible data to guide management decisions and to inform allocation budgetary decisions.

He said all these are going to be key areas that will be discussed at the conference in November. The Minister said he also received an undertaking from the IDB’s Vice President that the entire private sector arm of the IDB will not only be present but will be the main participant at the conference.

In addressing members of the Diplomatic Corps, the private sector, tourism interests and members of the Diaspora at a luncheon at the Embassy of Jamaica, Minister Bartlett pointed out the importance of Jamaica hosting the new UNWTO conference which will not only put the spotlight on Jamaica’s tourism but provide opportunities to present our message to an audience the likes of which we have never seen before.

He further noted that by hosting the conference Jamaica stands to benefit from billions of dollars worth of free advertisements by hosting the conference. “Not only will the conference be the single biggest international tourism event ever held on local soil, but could be the single most important event that is held in Jamaica. The UNWTO conference will be held November 27 – 29 at the Montego Bay convention center and is expected to attract over 800 international and local participants.”