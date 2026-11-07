Jamaica forum puts AI readiness in focus

Kingston event will examine business leadership and technological change on Nov. 19.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican business leaders will examine how prepared their companies are for artificial intelligence and technological disruption at a Nov. 19 forum at S Hotel Kingston.

The Power of Presence Series, presented by Summer Communications in collaboration with PPIVOTT, will focus on AI readiness, business competitiveness and the leadership skills needed to manage change, organizers said.

The program will feature Allen Rintoul Joseph, founder of Vonnue Innovations; Allwyn Kent, the company’s co-founder and chief revenue officer; and Dale Caldwell, a former New Jersey lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

Leadership beyond technology

Gail Abrahams, founder and CEO of Summer Communications, said preparing businesses for AI requires more than buying new technology.

“Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, compete and make decisions. But technology alone will not determine which organisations succeed. Leadership, strategic thinking and the ability to bring people along through change will be equally important,” Abrahams said. “We have to ask whether our leaders are prepared to challenge established ways of doing business, embrace innovation and create organisations that can adapt to a very different future.”

Abrahams said the series aims to connect Jamaican decision-makers with international expertise and encourage conversations about the country’s business future.

AI and business disruption

Joseph will deliver the main presentation, “The future won’t wait: How can industry leaders survive the next wave of disruptions?”

His presentation will examine how emerging technologies affect productivity, customer expectations, business models and the skills companies need to remain competitive.

According to organizers, Joseph has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software, embedded systems and emerging technologies. Vonnue Innovations operates across India, Singapore and Luxembourg and has worked with organizations including The Economist, GIC, Bosch, SES Satellites and Singtel.

AI readiness and executive dialogue

Participating businesses will have an opportunity to undergo AI readiness assessments conducted by Caldwell, organizers said. The assessments are intended to provide insights into their preparedness for technological change.

Caldwell, a former president of Centenary University and author of “Intelligent Influence: The 4 Steps of Highly Successful Leaders and Organizations,” will discuss how leaders can build influence, strengthen relationships and guide organizations through uncertainty.

He will join Kent in the Exclusive Visionary Circle, a moderated discussion on leadership, technology and business transformation. Kent’s background includes commercial strategy, enterprise growth and turning technological innovation into business opportunities, organizers said.

O’Neil Walters, managing partner of PPIVOTT, said access to international expertise and strategic relationships can help Jamaican businesses respond to global change.

“We have the talent and entrepreneurial spirit, but we must continue to expand access to international expertise, strategic relationships and new ways of thinking,” Walters said.

Abrahams said she wants executives to leave with a clearer understanding of their organizations’ readiness and the decisions ahead.

“We want executives to leave with more than an appreciation of what artificial intelligence can do. We want them to examine their own leadership, the readiness of their organisations and the actions required to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive world,” she said.

When and where to attend

The program is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at S Hotel Kingston. Joseph’s presentation begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Exclusive Visionary Circle at 6:30 p.m., with executive dialogue and networking.

For registration and inquiries, email [email protected].