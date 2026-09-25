Entertainment

Jamaica Food and Drink Festival Goes Global With Star-Chef Showcase in Brooklyn

Photo of Lyndon Taylor Lyndon Taylor57 seconds ago
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Jamaica Food and Drink Festival

 

Consul General Oliver Mair with Alicia Bogues Nicole Maraj-Pandohie at Jamaica Food and Drink Festival
Consul General of Jamaica Oliver Mair pose with Alicia Bogues, Jamaica Food and Drink Festival Director and Nicole Maraj-Pandohie, Managing Director, Jamaica Food & Drink Kitchen.

 

BROOKLYN, NY — The Jamaica Food and Drink Festival planted its flag abroad Thursday night, making its international debut in Brooklyn with a high-energy showcase of Jamaican cuisine, culture and hospitality.

The launch took place on September 24 at Aliyah’s at the Indigo Hotel in Williamsburg. It attracted food lovers and industry figures. Plus, it also drew members of the Jamaican diaspora and the wider Caribbean diaspora. The evening was designed to spotlight the range and evolution of the island’s cuisine.

Quartet of International Chefs

Jamaica Food and Drink Festival
Jamaican Chefs Display at Jamaica Food and Drink International Launch

The evening’s marquee draw was a quartet of international chefs of Jamaican descent. This includes, Scotley Innis, India Doris, Patrick Simpson and Andre Fowles. Each delivering a distinct take on flavors rooted in Jamaican heritage. Worthy Park supplied the rum cocktails, while DJ Max Glazer of Federation Sound handled the soundtrack.

DJ Max Glazer of Federation Sounds
DJ Max Glazer of Federation Sounds keeps guests entertained throughout the launch event.

For festival director Alicia Bouges, Brooklyn was the clear choice for the event’s first stop outside Jamaica.

“Brooklyn had to be the first stop for the event’s international launch and we were delighted to partner with Aliyah to showcase these four international chefs who each provided their take on food leaning into their Jamaican roots,” Bouges said.

Victoria Harper, Jamaica Tourist Board, Keisha Phipps, and Dr. Candice Phipps, Veterinarian.
Victoria Harper, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) District Sales Manager, Northeast USA shares lens with sisters Keisha Phipps, Director, Give to Jamaica and Dr. Candice Phipps, Veterinarian.

The expansion comes as Jamaican cooking commands a broader place on the global culinary map.

“The world is starting to recognize that Jamaican food is more than just jerk and street food and is now elevated,” Bouges said.

Jamaica Food and Drink Festival 2027

The Brooklyn event also doubled as a preview of the festival’s next edition, set for March 4–7, 2027, in Kingston.

“We invite persons to book their tickets early and come experience Jamaica in a different way. As many of you know, we’re more than sun, sand and sea,” Bouges said.

Festival partners include Visa, the Jamaica Tourist Board, Victoria Mutual Group, Worthy Park, Aliyah, Walkerswood, Supligen and Best Dressed Plate.

With its mix of chef-driven creativity, Jamaican heritage, music and hospitality, the New York launch positioned the festival as a cultural export — and offered an early taste of what awaits patrons in Kingston from March 4–7, 2027.

 

Photo of Lyndon Taylor Lyndon Taylor57 seconds ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Lyndon Taylor

Lyndon Taylor

Lyndon Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique media and public relations consulting agency in New York City. With an illustrious career as an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant, he has been a contributor to various community and Diaspora publications.

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