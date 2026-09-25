Jamaica Food and Drink Festival Goes Global With Star-Chef Showcase in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY — The Jamaica Food and Drink Festival planted its flag abroad Thursday night, making its international debut in Brooklyn with a high-energy showcase of Jamaican cuisine, culture and hospitality.

The launch took place on September 24 at Aliyah’s at the Indigo Hotel in Williamsburg. It attracted food lovers and industry figures. Plus, it also drew members of the Jamaican diaspora and the wider Caribbean diaspora. The evening was designed to spotlight the range and evolution of the island’s cuisine.

Quartet of International Chefs

The evening’s marquee draw was a quartet of international chefs of Jamaican descent. This includes, Scotley Innis, India Doris, Patrick Simpson and Andre Fowles. Each delivering a distinct take on flavors rooted in Jamaican heritage. Worthy Park supplied the rum cocktails, while DJ Max Glazer of Federation Sound handled the soundtrack.

For festival director Alicia Bouges, Brooklyn was the clear choice for the event’s first stop outside Jamaica. “Brooklyn had to be the first stop for the event’s international launch and we were delighted to partner with Aliyah to showcase these four international chefs who each provided their take on food leaning into their Jamaican roots,” Bouges said.

The expansion comes as Jamaican cooking commands a broader place on the global culinary map.

“The world is starting to recognize that Jamaican food is more than just jerk and street food and is now elevated,” Bouges said.

Jamaica Food and Drink Festival 2027

The Brooklyn event also doubled as a preview of the festival’s next edition, set for March 4–7, 2027, in Kingston.

“We invite persons to book their tickets early and come experience Jamaica in a different way. As many of you know, we’re more than sun, sand and sea,” Bouges said.

Festival partners include Visa, the Jamaica Tourist Board, Victoria Mutual Group, Worthy Park, Aliyah, Walkerswood, Supligen and Best Dressed Plate.

With its mix of chef-driven creativity, Jamaican heritage, music and hospitality, the New York launch positioned the festival as a cultural export — and offered an early taste of what awaits patrons in Kingston from March 4–7, 2027.