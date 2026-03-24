Jamaica Drives Hemispheric Security Cooperation Through High-Level Dialogue

WASHINGTON DC – His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, hosted a high-level Security & Defense Dialogue and Networking Event at the Embassy of Jamaica on March 18.

The event brought together senior military, law enforcement and security professionals from Jamaica, the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. This gathering underscored the growing importance of collaborative approaches to regional security challenges.

In Attendance

Attendees included representatives from key United States and hemispheric institutions including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of War, Department of Homeland Security, Inter-American Defense Board, William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS). In addition, there were military and security professionals across Latin America and the Caribbean and members of the diaspora community.

In his remarks, Ambassador Anderson emphasized that the evolving security landscape—marked by transnational organized crime, illicit firearms trafficking, narcotics flows, cyber vulnerabilities and the growing impact of natural disasters—requires deeper cooperation. Therefore, he said, sustained partnerships across borders are essential.

“The threats we face today are adaptive, interconnected and persistent. Our response therefore must be equally adaptive, interconnected and sustained. Security in our hemisphere is no longer confined by geography and jurisdiction and so no single state, no single agency, and no single service can effectively address these challenges in isolation” Ambassador Anderson noted.

Relationship Building

Beyond formal talks, the event offered a vital space to build relationships among senior defense and security leaders. These ties across institutions and countries will help strategic alignment in today’s interconnected security environment.

“Partnerships are not built solely through policy frameworks—they are built through people. Engagements like this strengthen the trust and understanding that underpin effective cooperation” Ambassador Anderson stated.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the attendees for their service and continued commitment to a shared mission.

“As current and retired defense and security experts, we, more than most, understand that we are only as secure as the least secure among us. Peace and stability will be shaped by the strength of our partnerships and the depth of our cooperation”, stated the former National Security Advisor, Police Commissioner and Retired Chief of Defence Staff for Jamaica.

The Embassy of Jamaica reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating continued dialogue and engagement with partners across the hemisphere.

As security challenges become more complex, we will need ongoing teamwork. Strong professional networks will remain essential. Together, they will support regional stability and resilience.