Jamaica Diaspora Conference Seeks to Strengthen Involvement of Jamaicans Overseas

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The 11th biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, slated for St James in June, has been contextualized by private sector leaders and government officials as one where exchanging ideas, courting investment and forging partnerships will be critical. The approach is important as the country focuses intently on building resilience.

The conference will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall from June 14-18. The theme will be: ‘Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Resilient Jamaica.’

Addressing the launch of the event at the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Thursday (April 15), Keith Levy, Interim Managing Director, JN Bank, who represented the conference chairman, Earl Jarrett, CEO and deputy chairman of the JN Group, said the rebuilding efforts are vital to bolstering the country’s capacity in the wake of a series of shocks in recent years, including two consecutive years of damage by major hurricanes.

“This year’s 11th biennial conference comes at a critical juncture as the country is focused on rebuilding Jamaica following significant local challenges and global economic crises,” said Mr Levy. “But we are confident, as a people, that ‘There is nothing wrong with Jamaica that cannot be fixed by what is right with Jamaica’, as our Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, has often stated,” he continued, underlining the size and intellectual depth of the estimated 3 million members of the diaspora. He said conversations at the conference will span business and community empowerment and development, noting that it will provide a forum for shared ideas, investment linkages and partnerships that can further strengthen the resilience of Jamaican businesses and communities. “Discussions (at the conference) will identify opportunities for collaboration and highlight the enormous prospects that exist for expansion into various sectors of the Jamaican economy,” Mr Levy outlined.

Diaspora Applauded

Expounding on the intended focus of the conference Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, applauded the diaspora for their role in the country’s recovery from recent climatic shocks and underscored the part it is hoped they will continue to play in strengthening resilience.

“Our diaspora is not simply an external population, it is an integral part of the Jamaican fabric,” she underscored. “No matter how far we go, Jamaicans remain deeply connected to the land of our birth through philanthropy, investments, remittances and knowledge transfer. Many Jamaicans remain significantly involved in helping to sustain families, generate economic activities and strengthen schools and communities and ultimately support national development,” she explained, and this is why “diaspora engagement remains an important pillar of our foreign policy and the diaspora itself remains one of our most important partners.”

Partnerships with Jamaicans Overseas

Pointing to partnerships with Jamaicans overseas in health, education and security since 2017, she highlighted that the collaborations have resulted in significant capacity building through technical support and training for health centres, schools, and safety and security personnel. Strengthening such collaborations is, therefore, necessary, she underscored, as resilience is not “unidimensional.”

“For small island development states with open economies like Jamaica, these pressures (shocks) can be acute, so building resilience is not an option; it’s essential.” “Resilience means strengthening our economy, so it can withstand external shocks. It means building communities that are healthier, safer, more inclusive. It means protecting our natural environment, even as we develop our built environment, including housing with the intent to prepare for the effects of climate change. It means creating opportunities for our young people so that they can they thrive at home and abroad, as we continue to rewrite Jamaica’s story in a way that encourages more ‘brain gain’ and less ‘brain drain’,” she emphasised.

She said the conference will help unlock opportunities in trade and investment. In addition, it will also support technology and innovation. Plus, it will boost creative and cultural industries. Best of all, It will strengthen healthcare, education, and housing. Furthermore, it will also explore sustainable development and entrepreneurship. In addition, topics will include safety, security and climate resilience, among other areas.

“The 11th Jamaican Diaspora Conference will provide you with an environment in which you can identify practical avenues through which you can play an even greater role in Jamaica’s transformation,” she affirmed.

Use of Technology To Take Center Stage

State Minister Alando Terrelonge said the conference will cover investment, social impact, and other areas. It will also place special emphasis on the use of technology.

“I am further excited to share that this year’s conference will witness a significant enhancement [with] the role of technology designed to make your experience more seamless and connected,” he explained, detailing that registration will involve the use of artificial intelligence to facilitate smooth registration, engagement and navigation of the conference space. The technology is being powered by the Optimity Group.

11th Jamaican Diaspora Conference Registration

Registration for the conference is now open with special early bird rates available.