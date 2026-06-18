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Jamaica Diaspora Conference Opens With Resilience Call

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Jamaica diaspora conference
Leighton Smith, left, vice president of VM Group, Overseas Offices, and chief executive officer of VM Finance Limited, speaks with, from second left, Earl Jarrett, conference chair of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference and chief executive officer of The Jamaica National Group; Frank James, group chief executive officer of GraceKennedy Limited; Alando Terrelonge, minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; and Delano Seiveright, minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

 

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — The 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference opened June 14 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre with a call for deeper collaboration between Jamaicans at home and overseas. This collaboration aims to help strengthen national resilience and support long-term development.

Held under the theme “Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Resilient Jamaica,” the conference brings together diaspora members, government officials, private-sector leaders, academics, and civil society representatives. They will explore practical opportunities for national development.

Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in collaboration with conference chair The Jamaica National Group and legacy partners, the event involves government ministries, departments, and agencies. Diaspora representatives also take part. Therefore, the event is Jamaica’s premier platform for engaging its global community in the country’s growth and future development.

Against the backdrop of Hurricane Melissa’s recent impact, conference discussions are focusing on climate and disaster resilience. There is an emphasis on mobilizing diaspora expertise, investment, and innovation to support recovery and sustainable development.

National Resilience

Earl Jarrett, conference chair and chief executive officer of The Jamaica National Group, welcomed the strong turnout from across the diaspora. He said participants’ presence underscored their commitment to Jamaica.

“The fact that so many of you have decided to come and make the investment, given the global economic and social challenges, including rising travel costs, logistic challenges and uncertainties in some of your countries of residence, your attendance is a powerful statement of your commitment to Jamaica,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett said the conference has served for more than two decades as an important forum for national dialogue and collaboration.

“Today, as Jamaicans, we have come together to address the issues that affect our lives. At the same time, we must identify meaningful opportunities to create economic prosperity for our citizens, strengthen our resilience, not just for climate-related issues, but for any issue that arises,” he said.

He said the conference was created to build an institutional framework for Jamaicans overseas. These Jamaicans formed alumni associations, parish groups, professional groups, and charities. They support one another and help national development.

Practical Solutions

Alando Terrelonge, minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, described the conference as a critical platform for engagement and collaboration among key stakeholders.

“It creates a space where policymakers, business leaders, researchers, innovators, development practitioners and members of the diaspora can engage in constructive dialogue, share knowledge, exchange experiences and explore practical solutions to the issues that matter most to our nation and our communities,” Terrelonge said.

Terrelonge said Jamaicans overseas remain among the country’s greatest assets.

“The Jamaica diaspora remains one of our nation’s greatest assets through remittances, investments, philanthropy, skills transfer, mentorship and advocacy. Jamaicans overseas continue to make invaluable contributions to national development. Beyond the economic impact, the diaspora serves as a powerful bridge. You are our brand ambassadors, connecting Jamaica to global markets, opportunities, expertise and networks,” he said.

“Whether during times of national crisis or periods of growth and transformation, our diaspora has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Jamaica’s advancement. This conference provides an opportunity to deepen those connections and identify new avenues for collaboration that will benefit Jamaica for generations to come,” Terrelonge said.

He also emphasized the importance of cross-sector collaboration and evidence-based decision-making.

“Public institutions alone cannot solve every challenge. Likewise, the private sector, civil society organizations, academia and diaspora communities each bring unique strengths and insights that are essential to achieving meaningful and lasting outcomes,” he said.

Terrelonge said policies and strategies must be guided by reliable data, sound research, and practical experience. He added that insights generated during the conference should help shape policies, influence strategies, and inspire innovation.

“Let us use this opportunity to forge new partnerships, strengthen existing relationships and identify practical pathways for achieving our shared goal of building a more resilient Jamaica. Together, let us harness the power of partnership, innovation and shared purpose as we continue to build a stronger, more resilient Jamaica,” he said.

The conference concludes June 18.

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South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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