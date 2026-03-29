Jamaica Diaspora Conference 2026 Features New B2B Hub

MIRAMAR – Delegates to this year’s Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference should have an easier time corresponding through B2B Hub. This is a new feature instituted by Jamaica’s foreign affairs ministry.

Alando Terrelonge, state minister in the ministry of foreign affairs, announced details of the conference at Miramar City Hall on March 22. The conference is scheduled for June 14-18 at Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Registration for the 11th conference is open at www.altix.app/bidc, where B2B Hub can be accessed.

“It is now easier than ever to connect and stay connected with your fellow delegates. A major highlight this year is the launch of the B2B Hub, designed to drive meaningful business connections,” Terrelonge disclosed. “Features include AI-powered matchmaking that connects participants based on interests, expertise and goals. A built-in meeting scheduler for seamless one-on-one appointments and real-time communication tools including event chat, community feeds, and direct messaging.”

Addressing an audience that included South Florida Diaspora dignitaries, the junior minister said the government had made progress. Since the last conference in Montego Bay, the Jamaican government had notched several accomplishments. These include a 43 percent drop in homicides. They also include a cut in the debt-to-GDP ratio. It fell from over 140 percent in 2016 to 70 percent.

Diaspora leaders have consistently pointed to crime and economic stagnation in Jamaica as their biggest concerns. In addition, bureaucratic red tape when conducting business with Jamaica from the United States, Canada and United Kingdom is another problem area.

Terrelonge assured delegates that they will have an opportunity to speak directly with appropriate officials in Montego Bay.

“You will also have the chance to engage directly with government leaders, policymakers and key stakeholders, ensuring that your voice is heard and your ideas help shape national priorities,” he said.

Some attendants at the launch included Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica to Miami. Others were Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, and Philip Rose, deputy director of the Jamaica Tourist Board. Also present were Janice McIntosh, a representative for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council’s Southern Region. Attorney Marlon Hill attended as well.