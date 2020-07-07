Jamaica: Devon House Takes Steps to Prevent Further Breaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Following a move by Jamaica’s Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie to close popular entertainment spot, Reggae Mill, located at Devon House, due to breaches of COVID-19 protocols, the Management of Devon House Development Limited has taken added steps to prevent any further breaches.

The Management of the Kingston landmark, expressed deep regret, for the violation of the Disaster Risk Management Act by one of its tenants.

The Management of Devon House said: “We regret this infraction and sincerely apologize to the government of Jamaica that has been working so hard to limit the spread of COVID-19. We have since taken the necessary precautions to prevent any further breaches of the protocols.”

These measures include increased monitoring of patrons and tenants to ensure the strict adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines, including limited seating, crowd control, enforcement of social distancing, hand sanitizing and the wearing of masks.