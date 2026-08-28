Jamaica Cup Brings Tennis Talent to Half Moon in Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — OIC South Florida and its partners announced that the inaugural Jamaica Cup will debut Nov. 11-16, 2026, at Half Moon. The event will bring international tennis talent, collegiate athletes and community programming to one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations.

The multi-day event will feature professional players alongside collegiate athletes from Howard University in Washington. In addition, collegiate athletes from Concordia University Texas in Austin will compete. Fans can expect competitive play, exhibition matches and opportunities to engage with players throughout the tournament.

The Jamaica Cup also will include a Pro-Am, giving participants the chance to play with professional and collegiate players. As a unique offering, a VIP Player Party will provide guests an opportunity to meet and dine with tennis stars.

“The Jamaica Cup is more than a tournament — it is an opportunity to showcase Jamaica as a premier destination for world-class tennis while engaging our local community,” said Ben Goldsmith, tournament director. “We are thrilled to bring together international pros, collegiate talent and homegrown players for an event that highlights the beauty, talent and spirit of Jamaica.”

Organizers said the event is designed to support community engagement, inspire young tennis players and celebrate Jamaica’s culture as the island continues its recovery following Hurricane Melissa.

“LINK Strategic Partners understands that commitments to communities need to be upheld. In the wake of last year’s devastating Hurricane Melissa, which hit just before what was to be the inaugural Jamaica Cup, we made a commitment to Ms. Crichton and her team that we would be an active part of their recovery. I am proud to work with our partners at KM Sports Entertainment and Half Moon Resort to announce that the inaugural Jamaica Cup is back,” said Michael Akin, president and CEO of LINK Strategic Partners. “We look forward to having players and guests from around the world join us in Jamaica to highlight an internationally known sport and share the warm culture and community that Jamaica has to offer.”

Half Moon Welcomes Athlethes

“We are honored to host the inaugural Jamaica Cup at Half Moon and welcome athletes, fans and guests from around the world to Montego Bay,” said Shernette Crichton, managing director of Half Moon. “This event reflects our commitment to showcasing the very best of Jamaica through exceptional hospitality, world-class experiences and meaningful community engagement. We are grateful to partner with the Jamaica Cup team to bring this exciting tournament to life and look forward to sharing the warmth, culture and spirit of our island with every participant and visitor.”

Tournament packages and event information are available at JamaicaCup.com.