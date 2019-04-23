Jamaica Consulate Office Miami Moving To New Location
MIAMI – The Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami will be moving into a new office location effective Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
The offices of the Consulate General of Jamaica Miami will be relocating to the following address: The Courthouse Towers, 44 West Flagler Street Suite 400 Miami, FL 33130.
Other contact information for the Consulate General will remain unchanged:
- Telephone: 305-374-8431
- Fax: 305-577-4970
- Email: contactus@jamaicacgmiami.org
- Website: www.jamaicacgmiami.org
- Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Consular, Visa and Passport Sections are open to the public Monday to Friday – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon daily.
The Consulate Office will be closed to the public on Monday (April 29) and Tuesday (April 30) to complete the moving process.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.