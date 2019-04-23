Jamaica Consulate Office Miami Moving To New Location

MIAMI – The Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami will be moving into a new office location effective Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

The offices of the Consulate General of Jamaica Miami will be relocating to the following address: The Courthouse Towers, 44 West Flagler Street Suite 400 Miami, FL 33130.

Other contact information for the Consulate General will remain unchanged:

Telephone: 305-374-8431

F ax: 305-577-4970

Email: contactus@jamaicacgmiami.org

Website: www.jamaicacgmiami.org

Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Consular, Visa and Passport Sections are open to the public Monday to Friday – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon daily.

The Consulate Office will be closed to the public on Monday (April 29) and Tuesday (April 30) to complete the moving process.