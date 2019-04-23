By April 23, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Jamaica Consulate Office Miami Moving To New Location

MIAMI – The Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami will be moving into a new office location effective Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

The offices of the Consulate General of Jamaica Miami will be relocating to the following address: The Courthouse Towers,  44 West Flagler Street Suite 400 Miami, FL 33130.

Jamaica Consulate Office Miami Moving To New Location - Courthouse Tower

Other contact information for the Consulate General will remain unchanged:

Consular, Visa and Passport Sections are open to the public Monday to Friday –  9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon daily.

The Consulate Office will be closed to the public on Monday (April 29) and Tuesday (April 30) to complete the moving process.

 

Please like & share:
Posted in: Local News
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: