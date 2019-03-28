Around Town: Jamaica Consul General Oliver Mair at Jamaican Women of Florida Conference

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica Consul General and Honorary Chair of the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), Mr. R. Oliver Mair shared a proud moment with newly elected Executive Board members and scholarship awardees at the recent Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Luncheon, last Saturday (March 23rd) at the Jungle Island, Miami.

JWOF members also celebrated their sixth (6th) anniversary since the inception in April 2013, and continuing their mission of empowering women through mentorship, education and personal development.

Jamaican Joy Spence, OD, CD, the first woman to achieve the position of Master Blender in the spirits industry, globally, engaged the over 200 audience with a story of outstanding accomplishment with much humor and humility.

The audience also joined in discussions as they listened intently to several accomplished panelists who shared their experiences and insights on topics of TRANSFORMATION and MENTORING.