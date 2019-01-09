Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida establish Scholarships for JC students

11 Annual Scholarships for JC students named in honor of Griffin Breakfast Award recipients

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (“JCOBAFL “) has established 11 annual Scholarships for Academically gifted and socio-economically disadvantaged students attending their Alma mater, Jamaica College.

The Scholarships are awarded at the JCOBAFL Griffin Awards Breakfast in the name of Alumni who have excelled in each respective discipline.

The awards are focused on currently matriculated students who aspire to careers in the disciplines for whom they are named. The recognized disciplines include, inter alia, Journalism, theatre, medicine, law, business, and engineering. Accompanying the awards is a monetized disbursement aimed at defraying the attendant costs associated with pursuing the respective delineated discipline. Each Scholarship would be in an approximate amount of J$40,368.



The annual Griffin Award Scholarship Breakfast is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The next Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida Annual Griffin Awards Breakfast will be on February 9th, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodlands Country Club 4600 Woodlands Boulevard, Tamarac, FL 33319.

Entertainment at the event will include internationally acclaimed saxophonist Mark Bunney, Jamaican Tenor extraordinaire Steve Higgins, and multi-talented percussionist Cornell Burton will be a Special Guest at the event.



The awardees will be announced at the breakfast.

The following are the Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida for 2019:

Dr. Jason Scott Hamilton Engineering/ Robotics Scholarship 2019

Dr. Donald Dixon Science/Medical Scholarship 2019

Dr. Paul Kahn Science/Medical Scholarship 2019

Louis Hoyes Law/Humanities Scholarship 2019

Karl Marshall Business/Accounting Scholarship 2019

Danny Williams Business/Accounting Scholarship 2019

Steve Epstein Business/Accounting Scholarship 2019

Hugh Osborne Business/Accounting Scholarship 2019

Basil Bernard Business/Accounting Scholarship 2019

Ricklann McCalla Journalism/Education/Theatre & Visual Arts Scholarship 2019

Franz Hall Journalism/Education/Theatre & Visual Arts Scholarship 2019