Jamaica’s Cockpit Country Coalition Demonstration Set for September 17

Montego Bay, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Cockpit Country Coalition and Concerned Citizens have rescheduled the demonstration at the House of Parliament on Duke St. in Kingston, Jamaica.

The new date and time for this peaceful demonstration is September 17, 2019 starting at 8.30 am. at the assembly point at west National Heroes Circle Kingston.

The aim of the demonstration is to make a firm, resounding and decisive statement to the government of Jamaica that the people resident in Cockpit Country, Jamaica, the Diaspora – and our resting ancestors, are diametrically opposed to any form of mining in the Cockpit Country Landscape.

The message to the government is to withdraw the ill-conceived “Cockpit Country Protected Area Boundary” presented in Parliament on November 21, 2017 which was designed deliberately by government to facilitate the Mining of rich Bauxite deposits known to be in Cockpit Country landscape and starting with the mining of Special Mining Lease Area 173.

We call on the government to replace the “Cockpit Country Protected Area Boundary” with the Cockpit Country Stakeholders Boundary which was recommended as the outer border of Cockpit Country Landscape in the 2013 island wide public consultations report on defining the Cockpit Country Boundary done by Prof. Webber.

We appeal to all Jamaicans to travel to National Heroes Circle on Tuesday September 17, 2019 starting at 8.30 am for assembly – and then to march to the house of Parliament to convey this decisive message to the Government.