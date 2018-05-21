Jamaica’s Business Climate Good for Investment

Montego Bay Hosts Third Staging of Jamaica Investment Forum, June 12-14

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s business climate remains ripe for investment and the island’s trade and investment promotions agency, JAMPRO, will highlight that during the third staging of the Jamaica Investment Forum (JIF), scheduled to take place in Montego Bay, Jamaica, June 12-14, 2018.

The event, to be held under the patronage of Jamaica’s Prime Minister, The Most Honorable Andrew Holness, will promote six priority sectors for investment: Outsourcing, Manufacturing, Agribusiness, Tourism, Logistics and Energy.

The theme for this year’s forum is “Connect for Business” and will be one of Jamaica’s key platforms to connect new investors to Jamaican projects and cement the decisions of investors that have already indicated interest in investing the country.

“For this staging of the JIF, we will continue to generate investment projects that can impact a broad sector of society by illuminating Jamaica’s economic path for investors and give them a new perspective on the country’s business opportunities,” notes Diane Edwards, JAMPRO’s President. “We will shed light on our country’s recent economic achievements, our digital readiness, our homegrown multinationals, and other highlights of the growing economy. JIF 2018 is really Jamaica’s opportunity to showcase the best of our business brand and to change the image of Jamaica as just a place of sun, sand and sea.”

JAMPRO has been working harder to attract greater investments into the Jamaican economy, which have a broader reach and therefore a more fulsome impact, with the Jamaica Investment Forum being a major strategy to achieving this. JIF 2018 is the perfect place for Jamaica to promote its capabilities in business and encourage the development in new projects.

As a result of the first two events, the Jamaica Investment Forum attracted over US$300M in investment projects creating 7,000 jobs. Additionally, some 46 investment leads were generated from both JIF 2012 and 2015 across several sectors, including Outsourcing, Tourism and Infrastructure.

The Jamaica Investment Forum is a JAMPRO-led event being held with support from headline sponsors: New Fortress Energy, Scotiabank Jamaica Ltd, and Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project (FCGP), which is a World Bank loan project managed by the Planning Institute of Jamaica.