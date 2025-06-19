Jamaica’s Black River Film Festival: A New Era Begins

Black River, Jamaica — The Black River Film Festival (BRFF) 2025 is set to bring Co-Productions, Film Distribution and Finance opportunities to the South Coast of Jamaica. The festival offers two fun days of films, talks, masterclasses, networking, food, drinks, and music. It will take place on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Cloggy’s on the Beach in Black River, St. Elizabeth.

The theme for the Black River Film Festival this year is ‘Co-Productions and Film Distribution. This forum aims to connect the Caribbean with global film markets. It will feature international film producers, distributors, and content executives. Notable participants include Samad Davis from Netflix and Cédric Pierre-Louis from Canal+ International.

Local and International Film Industry Leaders

The festival will include other local and international film industry leaders such as Jamaica’s film commissioner Jackie Jackson; USA film producers Angela White and Dolapo Erinkitola; Global Media Collaborations Champion Wendy Parkies from South Africa; and other creatives such as popular British travel blogger Jetsetter Jackie, and Jamaica’s Comedian and Content Creator, Evy Royal.

The festival also includes musical performances from Mutabaruka as the resident DJ on Friday night, June 27 and Duane Stephenson and Bugle will deliver special live performances on Saturday night, June 28.

The focus on co-productions and distribution shows a rising need for teamwork in the global film industry. The Black River Film Festival wants to encourage talks about international partnerships, funding, and streaming platforms.

“The Jamaica Tourist Board is proud to support the Black River Film Festival, which showcases Jamaica’s rich storytelling traditions while bringing well-deserved attention to the historic South Coast region. This year’s focus on co-production and distribution positions Jamaica as a premier Caribbean film destination while advancing our strategy of geographic diversification in tourism. By spotlighting St. Elizabeth’s authentic cultural experiences and stunning locations, the festival creates valuable international partnerships that will ultimately showcase Jamaica to global audiences, inspiring travellers to explore our beautiful island beyond the traditional hotspots.” — Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board.

Sponsorship Support

“It’s one thing to have a vision but to see it come to life with support is another thing. The support from our main sponsors Jamaica Tourist Board and CHASE Fund indicates strong belief in the bedrock of rural Jamaica with a clear understanding that with team work, this industry can truly transcend one person’s vision and evolve into something that the entire ecosystem can benefit from.” – said Dr. Ava Eagle Brown; the Founder and CEO of the Black River Film Festival.

Film Submissions

From a competitive pool of 49 local and international film submissions, 15 were selected to vie for top prizes. Fifteen 15% of the CHASE Fund’s resources goes towards the Arts and Culture sector of Jamaica and the Black River Film Festival is delighted to have been one of those awarded.

“A vibrant local film industry can serve as a catalyst for development, providing opportunities for actors, directors, producers, and technicians to showcase their talent on the global stage. This Black River Film Festival is a great opportunity to leverage the experience of international film players who can help guide the creativity of our local talent. There is the educational value of the film festival; through screenings, master classes, and panel discussions, this event will provide invaluable opportunities for learning and growth for future generations of filmmakers, educators, and enthusiasts, sparking curiosity and fostering a deeper appreciation for the art of cinema.” — Mr. W. Billy Heaven, Chief Executive Officer, CHASE Fund.

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is dedicated to supporting the Jamaican film industry. They back strong, community-focused projects like the Black River Film Festival.

Shullette Cox, President of JAMPRO, affirms, “The resounding success of BRFF’s first year confirms what we’ve always known — Jamaican talent, wherever it resides, belongs on the world stage. We’re proud to champion initiatives like BRFF that promote cultural equity and fuel the growth of our creative economy across the island.”

The Jamaica Film Commission, through JAMPRO, is pleased to once again endorse the Black River Film Festival (BRFF).

Jackie Jackson, Jamaica’s Film Commissioner, adds, “I wholeheartedly commend Dr. Ava Brown, Founder of BRFF, for envisioning and building a vital space in rural Jamaica where filmmakers are not only seen and heard, but truly valued. BRFF has swiftly emerged as a beacon of industry exchange, creative discovery, and regional empowerment.”

Unscripted Sundays

The Black River Film Festival weekend ends with a special Unscripted Sundays event. This relaxed beachfront script reading features Jamaican actors. It is a chance to network and showcase unproduced Jamaican film and TV scripts. Global film distributors, international press, and local creatives will attend. Join us on Sunday, June 29, at Cloggy’s on the Beach.