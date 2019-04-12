Jamaica Biennial Diaspora Conference Launch in South Florida – April 16

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith is guest speaker at launch event

MIRAMAR – The Jamaica Consulate General , Miami, will host the launch of the Eighth (8th) Biennial Diaspora Conference on Tuesday (April 16) starting at 6:00 p.m., at the City Hall of Miramar (Commission Chamber) located at 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

The event is free to the public and continues the Launch series now taking place across the Diaspora communities.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith will be guest speaker at the event which will bring together nationals and friends of the Diaspora across the Southern USA.

Referring to value of the Diaspora in Jamaica’s economic development, the Consul General, Oliver Mair, has reiterated the call to action to build further on collaborative efforts and partnerships in this regard. “We are excited about this year’s conference and look forward to our launch on Tuesday”, he added.

The launch event will be streamed live, here.

Tuesday’s launch event will focus on discussions pertaining to the National Biennial Conference to take place in Kingston (June 16 – 20).

The theme of the Conference: “Jamaica and the Diaspora: Building Pathways for Sustainable Development”. Click here for details regarding the Conference logistics.

8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference Launch Partners

Major sponsors and partners of the national event will also be present and include representatives of JN Group; Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS); Grace Kennedy Ltd.; Jamaica Tourist Board, Caribbean Airlines and JAMPRO.